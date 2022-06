Eastern Washington gained its sixth abortion clinic this week. Cedar River Clinics announced on Tuesday that it would be reopening a clinic in Yakima, where the organization got its start, but has not operated for about a decade. It currently operates three clinics in Western Washington, but previously had a clinic in Yakima for 30 years that closed in 2010. Yakima has one other abortion clinic, which is operated by Planned Parenthood.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 16 HOURS AGO