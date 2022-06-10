Greenfield man sentenced to 42 years in prison for molesting a six-year-old girl

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The Monterey County District Attorney Jeannie M. Pacioni said a man was sentenced Friday on five counts of child molestation.

Juan Hernandez Velasco, 39, will go to prison for 42 years after being found guilty of committing three counts of forcible lewd acts upon a child under 14 years old and two counts of lewd acts upon a child under 14 years old, according to Pacioni.

All the charges are considered violent strikes in California, and Velasco will have to register as a sex offender for life.

Jane Doe reported Velasco had sexually molested her to a school counselor. She said the abuse began when she was six and continued for several years, according to Pacioni.

