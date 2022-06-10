ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KION News Channel 5/46

Greenfield man sentenced to 42 years in prison for molesting a six-year-old girl

By Ricardo Tovar
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JA564_0g7CRLMz00

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The Monterey County District Attorney Jeannie M. Pacioni said a man was sentenced Friday on five counts of child molestation.

Juan Hernandez Velasco, 39, will go to prison for 42 years after being found guilty of committing three counts of forcible lewd acts upon a child under 14 years old and two counts of lewd acts upon a child under 14 years old, according to Pacioni.

All the charges are considered violent strikes in California, and Velasco will have to register as a sex offender for life.

Jane Doe reported Velasco had sexually molested her to a school counselor. She said the abuse began when she was six and continued for several years, according to Pacioni.

The post Greenfield man sentenced to 42 years in prison for molesting a six-year-old girl appeared first on KION546 .

Comments / 1

Related
KRON4 News

San Jose martial arts studio owner accused of rape

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The owner of a San Jose martial arts studio was arrested on child rape charges, police said Tuesday. Ernest Ramirez, 54, of San Jose, also operated an afterschool program for Trace Elementary School. Police said Ramirez met the victim through the afterschool program. The victim, who is less than 14 […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Porch pirate wanted by Salinas Police

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Salinas Police said they are looking for a porch thief who targeted several residents in the Holly Street area. Police are asking anyone with information to call Officer J. Alvarado at (831) 758-7146 or by email at jorgea@ci.salinas.ca.us. The post Porch pirate wanted by Salinas Police appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Child Molestation#Violent Crime#Salinas
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas police arrest suspected arsonist for multiple fires on Constitution Boulevard

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- A suspected arsonist has been arrested for starting multiple fires on Constitution Boulevard Monday at around 6:30 p.m., police said. Police were sent to the open field east of the soccer complex to help Salinas Fire, who were putting out several fires in the area. Witnesses said a man was lighting fires The post Salinas police arrest suspected arsonist for multiple fires on Constitution Boulevard appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
NBC Bay Area

Family Mourns Mother of 6 Killed by Estranged Husband in San Jose

A South Bay family says they're feeling pain and disbelief after their sister was killed by her estranged husband right in front of her children. Police say Erica Chanon Hernandez was killed by her estranged husband at her North San Jose apartment early Sunday morning. Police say the husband then killed a security guard who came to help before turning the gun on himself.
SAN JOSE, CA
The Atascadero News

Suspect Arrested for Violating Domestic Restraining Order

ATASCADERO — On the evening of June 12, Atascadero Police, with help from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office and California Highway Patrol (CHP) arrested Rigoberto Perez (60) for Violation of a Domestic Restraining Order, Misdemeanour Failure to Yield, Delaying/Obstructing an Officer and Possession of a Controlled Substance.
ATASCADERO, CA
crimevoice.com

Parolee reportedly caught with nine guns in home

Originally published as a Watsonville Police Department Facebook post:. “A Watsonville woman with ties to a local gang is facing several charges after the Santa Cruz County Anti-Crime Team and State Parole agents conducted a compliance check and seized several guns, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, and thousands of dollars in cash.
WATSONVILLE, CA
FOX40

Three women arrested in Modesto for string of retail thefts

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Modesto Police Department brought an end to a series of retail thefts when they arrested Sincere Green, 20, of Modesto, Taylor Ross, 25, of San Francisco and Elexis Santiago, 21, of San Francisco, according to police. The three women were arrested on June 9 for their alleged connection in a […]
MODESTO, CA
pajaronian.com

Watsonville woman arrested on weapons charges

WATSONVILLE—The Santa Cruz County Anti-Crime Team (SCCACT) on Thursday arrested a 24-year-old woman at her Watsonville residence after they found several firearms, along with hundreds of rounds of ammunition. Samantha Sanchez, 24, is on parole and is prohibited from owning either. Sanchez is a known gang member. She was...
WATSONVILLE, CA
KSBW.com

81-year-old woman missing Watsonville woman found: WPD

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Update: The woman has been found. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. The Watsonville Police Department is asking for the public's...
WATSONVILLE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Two arrested for possession of concealed loaded shotgun in Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Salinas Police said they arrested a gang member with a loaded Mossberg .410 shotgun on Saturday, June 11, near North Main Street and Menke Street. Police said they initiated a traffic stop over a vehicle code violation. The driver, Johnny Magallon, 26, was unlicensed with an open container of alcohol. Magallon was The post Two arrested for possession of concealed loaded shotgun in Salinas appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

 https://kion546.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy