What’s taking so long? Why some Atlanta restaurants openings get extremely delayed.

By Heather Buckner
Atlanta Magazine
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIts opening imminent, D Boca N Boca was named one of Atlanta magazine’s most anticipated restaurants of the year—specifically, the year 2020. Inspired by owner Helio Bernal’s family ties to Veracruz and the Yucatan peninsula, D Boca was set to start serving Mexican cuisine in Summerhill in May 2020. That turned...

Lifewnikk

Rays in the City, Atlanta, GA Restaurant Review

Downtown Atlanta is known to the home of some of United States best restaurants. If you are in this area and a lover of seafood you should try out this restaurant. Though restaurants that are meant for special occasions are common in Atlanta, Rays in the City is the perfect place to celebrate a anniversary, birthday dinner, graduation, etc. After visiting Rays in the City sister restaurant, which is Rays on the River, I was determined to visit Rays in the City. As everyone should do when in search of a place to eat, the first thing that I did was look at the Google reviews which were pretty impressive. With 4.5 stars on Google and 3.3K customer reviews is a highly respected place where people live to dine. Customers loved how upscale the interior of the restaurant was, as well as how tasteful their signature dishes were. Some of their most popular dishes include the Broiled Seafood platter which consists of cold water lobster tail, chefs fresh catch, shrimp scallops, mini jumbo lump crab cake, haricot verts, and whipped potatoes. Another popular dish is the Oysters Rockefeller, a dish that is also popular at Rays on the River. After reading such amazing reviews I decided to go try out the restaurant myself and again, I did not leave unsatisfied. For starters, when I first entered the restaurant I noticed how nicely the tables had been set with clean, white table clothes and silver utensils. It was also quiet and the host was friendly and welcoming, as well as the server. For my appetizer I had the Crispy Point Judith Calamari and Shrimp which was cooked to the perfect crisp with a yummy fresh flavor. For my main dish I ordered the Ray‘s Surf & Turf which came with a 8 oz Filet and a 7 oz Maine lobster tail that was served with whipped potatoe. Though this dish cost me a high $80 it was very well worth it. The fish tasted as if it had just came out of the sea, and the lobster tail had the perfect garlic butter seasoning. Overall, I had a great experience and would highly recommend this restaurant.
Trilith Breaks Ground on Innovative, Transformative Boutique Hotel Set to Open in Fall 2023

Hotel will feature over 200 rooms, suites and extended stay units with signature restaurant, rooftop bar, wine shop, culinary theatre and 9,000 square feet of event space. Trilith Development, in partnership with Mainsail Lodging & Development and Development Ventures Group, Inc. announced ground has been broken on an innovative boutique hotel that will serve as a flagship destination in Trilith. The hotel will be located in the heart of the Town at Trilith, an unparalleled 235-acre, internationally inspired town in Fayetteville, Georgia located adjacent to Trilith Studios.
TravelNoire

Every Sunday is Carnival At Rum Punch Brunch Experience in Atlanta, GA

For over 20 years Atlanta has been on top of the music scene, giving us countless stars in Hip Hop and R&B music, from Babyface and Usher to Outkast, T.I., 2Chainz, and Future. I’ve never been to a city that had so many nightclubs for Hip Hop and R&B music going on at the same time each day of the week. But in recent years, there’s been a heavy influence of West Indian culture slowly creeping into the fold of Atlanta nightlife and party scene. At the forefront of this movement is the event, Rum Punch Brunch.
The Super Sweet Atlanta Ice Cream Festival Will Soon Take Over Piedmont Park

Savor the flavors of all the best ice cream hotspots in the ATL at the Atlanta Ice Cream Festival. The twelfth iteration of this beloved festival is returning to Piedmont Park, celebrating America’s favorite sweet treat, ice cream!. There will be an unbeatable selection of ice creams from Atlanta’s...
AccessAtlanta

Our favorite happy hour spots in North Fulton

Get the most bang for your buck at these North Fulton happy hour deals. Who doesn’t love Cheesecake Factory? On Mondays through Fridays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., their menu just got a whole lot sweeter. Appetizers and small plates range from $5.95 to $7.95, and you can get drinks as low as $3.50. Just make sure you’re sitting at the bar to take advantage of these great deals.
Lifewnikk

Atlanta Fish Market Atlanta, GA Restaurant Review

Finding good sushi with a variety of options isn’t common, but if you are someone who enjoys fine dining and great customer service, you should try this Atlanta restaurant. Fresh fish, tasty sushi, high end oysters are just a few meals that seafood lovers enjoy. Though there are plenty of restaurants that offer these dishes, there are still very few that offer amazing ratings. With 4.3 stars and over 4K reviews on Google, Atlanta Fish market has left customers highly impressed. The customers spoke about the restaurants' great valet service, friendly servers, convenient location, as well as the unique dishes that restaurants have to offer. During my experience at Atlanta Fish Market, one of the first things that I noticed was the restaurant's exterior design, which consisted of a huge fish on the roof, along with outside dining, which is something that everyone enjoys, especially during warm weather. During my time there, I ordered the Skillet Seafood “Newburg” Au Gratin, which is a delicious pan-served dish that consists of Florida shrimp, Maine Scallops, Lump Crab, Salmon Morsels, Sherry Crab Sauce, and Steamed Basmati Sauce. All of these items make for the perfect dish. Their most popular dishes are Hong Kong-Style Chilean Sea Bass, Cheesy Parmesan Grits, and Chocolate Mousse Cake. The overall experience was joyful and the staff made me feel comfortable and as if I were at home and not at a restaurant. Atlanta Fish Market is highly recommended.&nbsp;
WKRC

80 Acres has announced its biggest farm yet, a $120M investment

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - 80 Acres is heading south. The Hamilton-based vertical farming startup will invest $120 million to build out its next location — and its largest and most expensive farm to date — in the Greater Atlanta area. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp formally announced the...
Atlanta Magazine

The Atlanta Jamaican Association’s Independence Ball and Scholarship Awards

Atlanta Jamaican Association, Inc. (AJA) in collaboration with AJ Cultural and Educational Fund, Inc. (AJCEF), is delighted to announce the staging of the much-anticipated 2022 Independence Ball. This annual Gala and Scholarship Awards is a traditional Black-Tie event to be held at the Atlanta Airport Marriott Gateway Hotel on Saturday, August 13, 2022, 6:00 pm. This year’s event in a Diamond Jubilee celebration in recognition of the AJA’s 45 years of service to the community in metro Atlanta and the 60th Anniversary of Jamaica’s Independence under the theme “Re-igniting a Nation for Greatness.” Special guests will include Consul General, Oliver Mair and Keynote Speaker Ms. Lisa Hanna, MP, Shadow Minister, Foreign Affairs and Trade. Live entertainment will be by the popular Fabulous Five Band, and local DJ Mikey Sparkle.
Paradigm shift or a perpetuation of injustice: The Atlanta Prison Farm and the South River Forest

By Guest Columnist MARGARET SPALDING, founding member of the South River Forest Coalition and executive director of the South River Watershed Alliance. “Prison Farming” is a product of the Jim Crow era that endures to this day. A formalized system of free labor and servitude, the Atlanta Prison Farm was defined by racist, inhumane practices, violence, overcrowded, wretched conditions and grueling labor that often led to the death of inmates. Having provided great economic prosperity to the city, the Atlanta Prison Farm functioned until 1990.
Patchwork Farms offers healthy fresh produce for residents lacking options

Patchwork Farms offers healthy fresh produce for residents lacking options. An urban farm in a low-income Atlanta neighborhood is working to make healthy fruits and vegetables more accessible to the community. Jamila Norman, founder of Patchwork City Farms, wants to shine a light on people growing food and regenerating land...
The Georgia Sun

Atlanta makes $5.7 million available for small business loans

ATLANTA — Mayor Andre Dickens announced a new low-interest loan program to help small businesses in Atlanta. The Atlanta Recovery Loan Program is the first of four initiatives United Way of Greater Atlanta — in collaboration with Invest Atlanta — will roll out as a part of the Atlanta Open for Business Fund supported by Wells Fargo. Mayor Dickens and Wells Fargo announced Atlanta’s Open for Business Fund award earlier this year alongside Congresswoman Nikema Williams and United Way of Greater Atlanta.
