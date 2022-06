Throughout the last few years of the Golden State Warriors dynasty, there has been one man who has stolen the spotlight in the crowd at Warriors games. That man just so happens to be Dawson Gurley, otherwise known as the YouTuber BigDawsTV. For those who may not know, he is the guy that looks a lot like Klay Thompson. He dresses up as the NBA star and even has his facial hair. In fact, there have been times when Gurley got to interact with Steve Kerr because the coach was confused for a second.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO