Kansas City proclaims June 7 as Kevin Strickland Day

Kansas City is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Missouri. Which means the close proximity to Branson makes this a great secondary travel stop. One thing that Kansas City is well known for is its barbecue. The barbecue coming out of this city is some of the best in the country. The flavor of Kansas City barbecue is unlike anything else that you will encounter.
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Residents in Cross-Lines Retirement Center in Wyandotte County are frustrated after living without air conditioning for four days amid some of the hottest weather of the year. Residents of the retirement center are low-income, elderly and disabled. They say the air conditioning went out on...
A federal judge last week rejected a former Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department detective’s attempt to have a major civil rights lawsuit against him thrown out. U.S. District Judge Kathryn Vratil turned away arguments made by Roger Golubski, who asked that the judge resolve the case in his favor and take it out of the hands of a jury.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A normal day at the lake left a metro father in the hospital fighting for his life after he tried to charge his personal watercraft when some sort of explosion happened. Now, he has second-degree burns from his waist up and his daughters are sending warning signs after the freak accident. […]
LENEXA, Kan. — Police contacted a parent of a child found wandering around alone. Police said the child was located near an apartment complex at Rosehill Road and Lord Nelson Drive in Lenexa around 9 a.m. The people who found the child tried to locate the child’s parents before calling police around 11:30 a.m. Officers […]
Kansas City may be known for its 200-plus fountains, barbecue, and jazz, but there is so much more to explore on a trip to Missouri’s largest city. Here you’ll find a buzzing community of homegrown chefs, local makers, and down-to-earth Midwesterners that make the city what it is.
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Six men have been arrested in Clay County following a child crimes sting between the Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security. On Monday, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of six men for child sexual exploitation as part of Homeland Security’s Operation Blue Ghost.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A power outage Monday affected thousands ofEvergy customers in the Kansas City metro. Utility officials said that at the peak of the outage, about 10,500 customers lost power at about 3:45 p.m. after a transformer failed because of the extreme heat and high demand. As...
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - During the last week of school, students from the media group at William Chrisman High School say they were trying to get public information regarding teacher shortages within the Independence School District through the sunshine law. The Sunshine law is regulations requiring transparency and disclosure in...
American Castle Panoramic Ha Ha Tonka State Park, Missouri.ThePhotoRun, Jason Runyon, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Ha Ha Tonka State Park is nestled on 3,700 acres in the Ozark region not far from Camdenton, Missouri.
‘How many more Black children need to die?’ Lawsuit filed in Cedric Lofton’s death. The lawsuit filed in federal court aims to hold individual officers, supervisors and both Wichita and Sedgwick counties responsible for Lofton’s death. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. The City Union Mission activated their...
