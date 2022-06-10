ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massena, IA

Kim Wood Obituary

By Mandy Billings
 4 days ago
Kim Wood, 64, of Massena passed away on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at the Omaha Methodist Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Massena with burial in the Victoria Township Cemetery, south of Massena. Father Phillip Bempong will officiate the service. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.lambfuneralhomes.com. The Lamb Funeral Home of Massena is in charge of professional arrangements.

Open Visitation will be held at the Lamb Funeral Home in Massena on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Rosary Service will be held on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. at the Lamb Funeral Home in Massena.

The family will greet friends on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Lamb Funeral Home in Massena.

Memorials may be directed to the Kim Wood Memorial Fund to be established by the family at a later date.

She is survived by her husband, Ted Wood of Massena; two daughters, Kaeanna Dzialo and husband Bryan of Cincinnati, Ohio and Alice “Ali” Wood of Lincoln, Nebraska; brother, William Waters of Massena; three sisters, Joan Carr and husband Larry of Corning, Jean Young and husband Kenny of Atlantic and Elizabeth Mills of Massena; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

