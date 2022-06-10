ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Delaware House passes Assault Weapons Ban

By Rob Flaks
WMDT.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDOVER, Del. – House bill 450 to ban the sale of assault weapons in the first state has passed the Delaware House and moves to the Delaware Senate. “The point of the legislation is simple and clear to make sure the next Uvalde the next Buffalo the next sandy hook does...

www.wmdt.com

Comments / 36

DE Truth Bombs
4d ago

First of all, an assault rifle is fully automatic. You already cannot buy those is Delaware without an FFL. Second, these are just feel good laws to get people out to vote in November. Third, when has deeming anything illegal ever stopped the use of it?? I'll wait...Fourth, every household in Switzerland has at least one military rifle. Why do they not have the same culture of gun violence as us where people kill each other every single day in our cities?? Look at their demographics...The media and government have you all believing that the problem is a semi auto rifle with a very small caliber that is not lethal unless it hits a major artery. You have a better chance of walking away from an AR (armalite rifle, not assault rifle) wound than a shotgun wound.

3d ago

Not… good….so will it be all AR style rifles or look alikes…in all calibers like..22..556..22…12Gauge… 308..6mm and rifles can be made to look like an AR… with 10..17…20…30..or 40 rounds…..sloppy slope and again it’s the criminals fault not the rifle…

Redbeard
3d ago

You are NOT legally allowed to infring the right to bare arms according to the US Constitution.. It can not ever be infringed upon which means not even by the government! Many cases go to the Supreme Court and are won every time!



