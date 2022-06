Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. As the clock ticks down to Outdoor Retailer’s 40th anniversary show, it’s tough to zero in on a single emotion. OR has been doing its thing in Denver for five years—Covid gaps notwithstanding—and for many, there was a sense of rightness about it that’s difficult to articulate. Yes, there’s the economic boon. Yes, there’s the central location. But at the heart of it all, OR’s Colorado residency fit the people here. The show, some would argue, was a reflection of the values and passions that make Colorado such a renowned ambassador for outdoor recreation and stewardship.

DENVER, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO