With an excessive heat warning issued across the metro on Tuesday, families looking to cool down found the perfect place in New Hope – the YMCA. “We are out here trying to beat the heat, I think like a lot of people,” said Daniella Saima, a New Hope parent. “It’s hot, and the kids need to run off their energy. The only way to do that without going crazy in the house is to go outside and get in the water.”

NEW HOPE, MN ・ 13 HOURS AGO