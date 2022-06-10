ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

'It is bonkers, but I love it': Joe Marler discusses the gung-ho style of his club side Harlequins, their play-off semi-final battle with bitter rivals Saracens and impressing England head coach Eddie Jones

By Chris Foy
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Joe Marler could recall the date of his England debut without hesitation, but the significance of it hadn’t occurred to him. The Harlequins prop’s Test career is now into its second decade.

‘It is surreal, now you’ve brought it up,’ he said, when asked by Sportsmail about the milestone. ‘Ten years ago. That’s quite cool.

‘My debut was in 2012 – June 9, in South Africa. I think it was with Coley and Dylan (Hartley). It was tight in that first Test, but the next week it wasn’t tight. That day, after their third or fourth try, I was thinking, “We’re going to get 50 points put on us here”. I couldn’t get my breath. Oh my God, it was carnage. They had Bismarck and Jannie (Du Plessis) and the Beast in their front row.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CAQJo_0g7CP7AU00
Joe Marler said that he has changed a lot as a person across his long and storied career 

Many memories remain close to the surface – ready for fresh reflection. Some are filed away into the deeper recesses though. What about the highs and lows of that decade? ‘The best bit was the Grand Slam in 2016, on the back of what had happened in 2015 (World Cup), which I’ve sort of blocked out,’ said Marler. ‘And obviously the semi and the final last time (2019). I absolutely loved it.

‘The worst bit was probably Cheslin Kolbe rounding me, twice – and that whole World Cup campaign in 2015. It was awful, not just in terms of how we did, but also who I was. I can joke about it now but there was a period when I hated what I was. Now, I am far more comfortable with who I am. I’m slightly more self-aware now. You’ve made me go all nostalgic, with that 10-year question!’

As he approaches his 32nd birthday, Marler remains at the peak of his powers and has so much more to offer – certainly to his club, but what about his country? He retired from international rugby in 2018, only to subsequently reverse his decision, then he missed last year’s Six Nations after opting out of a long spell in a Covid bubble, away from his family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rNsGU_0g7CP7AU00
Marler says one of the worst moments of his career so far was the 2015 Rugby World Cup 

Last month, Marler was omitted from a Red Rose training camp in London, prompting renewed speculation about his on-going England involvement. So let’s clear that up. He is ready and willing to play, in the short-term and into the future – if he is picked, in a competitive area, with Ellis Genge, the back-from-exile Mako Vunipola and Bevan Rodd all in the mix at loosehead too.

‘I vowed, after my ninth retirement, that I wasn’t going to retire from England duty again – and it would be completely up to whoever selects the team,’ said Marler. ‘I am available. The times I stepped out of it, there was a lot of other stuff going on. Having time away from it made me think I did miss it and I’d quite like to do it again.

‘I’d love to go to Australia. I’d love to make it to the World Cup, in whatever capacity. But I’m also acutely aware that I’m a lot older than I was and there are a lot of good players around. So it’s down to what Eddie wants. He knows what he’s getting if he picks me.’

The time away was partly about Marler’s quest to achieve a work-life balance and that remains a primary focus. He explained – in typically light-hearted fashion – that he has become an ambassador for Bioglan supplements on that basis. ‘As you well know, I’ve struggled with my balance,’ he said. ‘I don’t just mean putting one foot in front of the other; I’ve struggled physically and mentally at times, so it was a natural fit for me to go with a company who are trying to promote that.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oo8WK_0g7CP7AU00
The prop believes Harlequins style has re-energised him in the game and kept him going

A year ago, Quins helped him with that balance too – flying him by helicopter to Bristol for their Premiership semi-final at Ashton Gate, so he could spend longer at home after the birth of his fourth child. He rewarded them with a herculean performance as the London club took another step towards a staggering league title triumph.

They clinched it with victory over Exeter at Twickenham – and by staying true to their adventurous instincts. It is that spirit which has re-energised Marler. ‘It’s what has kept me going, the fact that this is the way we want to play,’ he said. ‘It is absolutely bonkers, but I love it.’

He loves that it works, but also that it generates interest and showcases the sport. ‘I definitely think we have a responsibility to grow the game,’ he added. ‘I never used to recognise that. I just thought I play and who cares whether anyone is watching or not because I’m still going to get paid. But now I realise that, no, we won’t get paid if there aren’t enough people coming through the gates, and if it’s not a good enough product for people to watch on TV.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nRTA5_0g7CP7AU00
He was omitted from an England training camp last month but now wishes to play again

‘I think about what my son loves watching. He loves watching football – attacking football, all over the park. All he wants to do is play with the ball and score goals. There are kids in rugby who we should be encouraging like that. It’s fun and it’s more enjoyable to watch. People don’t want to watch a kick-fest.’

So could such a daring streak translate into Test rugby? ‘I’d like to think if I was England coach, I’d be saying, “Just throw it around, boys”,’ he added. ‘But then, what if we didn’t win?! I’d probably get the sack because we’d play entertaining rugby but not get the results.’

What makes Marler stand apart in a largely conformist sport is his blend of whacky humour and forthright views. One minute, he is discussing how a basketball documentary series prompted his penchant for outlandish pre-match attire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DIyrb_0g7CP7AU00
He has enjoyed some magical moments in an England shirt but also endured some tough times

‘Part of the inspiration for starting to do tracksuits before games was watching the Last Dance during lock-down,’ he said. ‘They were turning up for games in big, over-sized suits, with massive cigars. But if you do that, you’ve got to back it up. People would say, “See, you look stupid now because you lost”. I would say, “No, I still looked really cool in this over-sized suit, with this cigar”.’

Moments later, Marler will tackle a thorny issue with similar gusto. Premiership ring-fencing is not his favourite development in recent times. ‘I know the ins and outs of why there’s no relegation, but it needs to come back,’ he said. ‘It is absolutely ridiculous at the moment. People want to watch games which are meaningful.’

They won’t have to look much further than StoneX Stadium today, where Quins take on Saracens in a play-off which is bound to be tense, explosive and fascinating. The hosts built a dynasty, but then it collapsed after they were found guilty of salary cap offences and dispatched to the Championship. In their absence, their London rivals won the league – now the stage is set for a showdown between the holders and their revitalised nemesis club.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yWih4_0g7CP7AU00
He is funny and engaging company, possessing a mixture of whacky and forthright views

When asked about the prospect of taking on Mark McCall’s Lions-laden side, Marler objected to the wording of the question. ‘Daunting? Daunting??!! You should retract that word,’ he said, by way of emphatic retort. ‘It’s not daunting in the slightest. Oh my God. I’m so excited. It will be some game, if they can muster up a crowd…!’

As a stalwart of the Harlequins squad, used to operating in the shadow of the super-team from the other side of the capital, Marler felt satisfaction that their offences were exposed and sanctions were imposed. But he insists there was no relish for their plight.

‘Did I enjoy seeing them go down? I wouldn’t say enjoyment was the right word,’ he said. ‘I felt that the punishment was deserved, because they broke the rules – just the same way we broke the rules in the past and were punished accordingly, or the relevant people were punished accordingly.

‘If you do something wrong, you’re punished. I’ve done many things wrong and I’ve been punished. If you’re going to do the crime, you have to do the time – and they did that. But I wouldn’t say I enjoyed that. There are a lot of boys there I’m friends with and it’s also about people’s livelihoods. They’re back now and – shock, horror – they’re probably favourites for the title.’

But Quins won’t hand back their title without a fight, especially given the series of sporting miracles they conjured to win it last year. ‘It was incredible – we’ll struggle to top that,’ said Marler, before the optimist in him re-appeared. ‘Can we do it again? I think we can.’

Joe Marler has partnered with supplement brand Bioglan for their first series ‘In Bioglan Balance’ alongside influencer Mat Carter to show how he finds balance in his busy life. To watch the series, visit @bioglansupplements on Instagram.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Fans call for Gareth Southgate to be SACKED by England after dismal 4-0 defeat by Hungary and worry the manager may 'waste another golden generation' at the World Cup in Qatar

Furious England fans are calling for Gareth Southgate to be axed after the Three Lions' pitiful 4-0 hiding to Hungary on Tuesday night. Roland Sallai fired the visitors ahead with his 16th-minute opener before striking again twenty minutes from time, which forced the Three Lions to chase the game. But...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Liverpool fans hail club-record £85m capture of Darwin Nunez to Anfield as all-time Premier League goal-scorer Alan Shearer labels the deal a 'very good signing'

Fans and former players have lauded Liverpool's blockbuster signing of Benfica hitman Darwin Nunez, following the Uruguayan's £140,000-a-week move to Anfield on Tuesday. The initial £64.1 million fee agreed between Liverpool and the Portuguese giants is expected to rise to an overall package in the region of £85 million, which would make Nunez a new club record signing.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Frenkie de Jong admits he's 'flattered' by interest from Manchester United... but the Barcelona star insists 'I'm at the biggest club in the world and I feel fine there' after his dazzling display for Holland in 3-2 win over Wales

Frenkie de Jong admitted he was 'flattered' by interest from Manchester United after the Holland midfielder turned in a dazzling display in their 3-2 win over Wales. The Barcelona star is United's top summer target as new boss Erik ten Hag looks to be reunited with the player who was such a key man for him during their time at Ajax.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Gladbach lead the race for Manchester City defender Ko Itakura amid interest from Fulham and Bournemouth as veteran keeper Scott Carson signs one-year extension at the Etihad

Manchester City defender Ko Itakura is wanted by Borussia Monchengladbach, according to reports. The Japanese centre-back arrived at the Etihad in June 2019 but has since completed a two-year loan spell at FC Groningen and a season-long loan with FC Schalke last season. Itakura is reportedly ready to exit Manchester...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saracens#Harlequins#England#The Grand Slam
Daily Mail

Germany THRASH Italy 5-2 with Timo Werner scoring twice in two minutes as Hansi Flick's side pick up first win of Nations League campaign to move above Azzurri into second in England's group

Germany demolished Italy 5-2 on Tuesday with a sparkling display of attacking football for their first Nations League A Group Three win, snapping a four-game winless run and stretching their unbeaten streak under coach Hansi Flick. In Germany's best performance under Flick, Timo Werner struck twice after goals from Joshua...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

NASSER HUSSAIN: Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum have taken fear of failure away from England... but even so, the blockbuster style of victory over New Zealand was just stunning

You can talk the talk, as Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum have done since coming together, but it is quite another thing to walk the walk. How England walked it here. They have talked about promoting Test cricket and making people enjoy it. Well, if you have not enjoyed the five days of this second Test then cricket really is not for you.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

SIMON JONES: Mindful midfielder Marc Roca plays 'like a quarterback' and is set to light up Leeds with his hard work and good smart positional play... as his £10.4m move from Bayern Munich nears completion

Marc Roca may not be the quickest of players but for Leeds United's new £10.4million signing, the game is all in the mind. A deep thinker, advocate of meditation and avid reader, the Spaniard, who is joining from Bayern Munich, recommends Awaken the Giant Within by American motivational guru Tony Robbins as his go-to book before bedtime.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

PLAYER RATINGS: Sloppy John Stones had an awful night, Kyle Walker was run ragged at centre back and it was a shocker for Gareth Southgate as toothless England were thrashed by Hungary

Hungary thrashed a dreadful England 4-0 on Tuesday to go top of their Nations League group and perpetuate the hosts' winless run in a competition they had hoped would be a morale-boosting warm-up for the World Cup. Hungary shocked last year's European Championship finalists in the 16th minute when a...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Scotland boss Steve Clarke delighted to bounce back with victory over nine-man Armenia but admits it can't make up for disappointment of World Cup play-off failure

Steve Clarke praised Scotland for bouncing back with a 4-1 win over nine-man Armenia but admitted World Cup elimination had rendered their four match international camp a failure. The national team boss was under pressure after a dismal 3-0 defeat to Ireland on Saturday, hot on the heels of the...
WORLD
Daily Mail

New Zealand suffer day to FORGET as cricket stars are blasted at Trent Bridge before soccer team fails to make the World Cup - just 24 hours after the Socceroos qualified for Qatar

In the wake of Australia's historic World Cup qualification and Royal Ascot victory, New Zealand fans all over the country will be heartbroken after one of their worst days in sporting history. Playing in a World Cup qualifier against Costa Rica in Dubai, the All Whites went down 1-nil thanks...
FIFA
Daily Mail

Holland 3-2 Wales: Deja vu for Rob Page's side as Memphis Depay snatches winner in dying seconds just moments after Gareth Bale thought he had secured comeback draw with a penalty in a thrilling clash

For the second time in a week, Wales thought they had claimed a point against Holland with an injury-time goal only for the Dutch to steal victory in the final seconds. Gareth Bale's late penalty looked to have earned a draw for Rob Page's side, who then watched as Bale's fellow substitute Memphis Depay converted almost immediately. It was exactly the same story last week, when Rhys Norrington-Davies levelled after the 90-minute mark – seconds before Wout Weghorst sealed the points.
WORLD
Daily Mail

'I'd rather this happen now than at the World Cup': Gareth Bale urges Wales to learn cruel lessons after crushing injury-time defeat against Holland saw them concede winner just a minute after equalising... AGAIN

Gareth Bale believes Wales' second stoppage-time heartbreak in a week against Holland will set them up perfectly for the World Cup. The Wales captain scored a penalty after the 90-minute mark to complete his side's fightback from 2-0 down – only for fellow substitute Memphis Depay to grab the winner seconds later as history repeated itself.
WORLD
Daily Mail

West Ham close in on their first signing of the summer with defender Nayef Aguerd set to have a medical this week ahead of £25m move from Rennes

Rennes defender Nayef Aguerd is to have a medical this week ahead of his £25million move to West Ham, who remain keen on Southampton's James Ward-Prowse. The 26-year-old centre-back has been a long-time target of manager David Moyes and West Ham increased their initial offer to £25m to get the deal for the Morocco international over the line.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Gareth Southgate vows to bounce back like Sir Bobby Robson did after England fans turned on him during 'very, very PAINFUL' 4-0 defeat by Hungary… as boss asks to be judged on matches when his team is at 'full strength'

Gareth Southgate vowed to take inspiration from the likes of the late Sir Bobby Robson after England fans turned on him and his players following their humiliation against Hungary and worst home defeat since 1928. Southgate was taunted with chants of ‘sacked in the morning’ and ‘you don’t know what...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

West Ham face battle with Fiorentina and Porto to sign Brazilian defender Leo Ortiz after Red Bull Bragantino slapped £8m price tag on their 26-year-old captain

West Ham face competition from Fiorentina and Porto in their pursuit of Brazilian defender Leo Ortiz. Red Bull Bragantino want £8million for their 26-year-old captain, who told Sportsmail: 'I believe a move to Europe to compete in the biggest championships would make me an even better player. 'It has...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

DOMINIC KING: England have fallen and the intensity of the job is taking its toll on Gareth Southgate... he needs a break to recharge as much as his players do if they are to avoid a bleak World Cup

Gareth Southgate's first act was in keeping with how he is as a man. As those who had remained in the stands squawked and screeched their fury, England’s head coach turned to his opposite number Marco Rossi and congratulated him at length on Hungary’s remarkable victory. What followed...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

'Let's not forget where we have come from': Harry Kane shuts down questions over Gareth Southgate's future after Hungary humiliation as he credits boss for creating 'one of the most successful England sides in the past 50 years'

England captain Harry Kane said he should not be answering questions on Gareth Southgate's future as he supported the manager after a humiliating defeat to Hungary. The Three Lions ended a disappointing international camp with a woeful 4-0 loss to Hungary to remain shackled to the bottom of Group A3, just one year on from their Euro 2020 campaign.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Brilliant Baaeed can't dodge Frankel comparisons after extending winning run to eight and turning the Queen Anne Stakes into a virtual lap of honour at Royal Ascot

Trainer William Haggas got himself in more of a sweat than Baaeed as the unbeaten colt turned the Queen Anne Stakes into a virtual lap of honour to open the royal meeting. Haggas admitted he had endured a few fretful hours in the build-up — ‘I had done 6,000 steps by six o’clock this morning, my doctor would be thrilled!’ — as he felt pressure saddling a horse rated the best in the world.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

408K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy