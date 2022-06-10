Solar Panels Catch Fire On Roof Of Glenn Dale Building

Barlow Volunteer Fire Department firetruck. Photo Credit: Facebook (Barlow Volunteer Fire Department)

The roof of a commercial building in Glenn Dale is in flames from what officials believe were caused by multiple solar panels, authorities say.

Firefighters were dispatched to contain the flames at the building on the 7100 block of Holladay Tyler Road at 4:29 p.m., according to the Prince George's Fire Department.

The fire is currently contained on the roof with no evidence of fire inside of the building. No injuries have been reported in connection to the incident.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as details are released.

