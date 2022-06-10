ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami County, OH

Miami Valley gun instructor talks importance of education as gun laws set to change

By Riley Phillips
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sADXa_0g7CO6kc00

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) — Patty Tackett is the owner of Miami Valley Shooting Grounds and a certified instructor. Her goal is to help people find a gun they feel comfortable using and teach them the tools they need to be able to safely operate it.

“The more confidence you feel in knowing what your gun does, what it can do, what it can’t do, the better off you’re going to be in the long run,” Tackett said.

Ohio gun laws are changing: What goes into effect on June 13

With gun laws changing in Ohio, she said it is even more important people understand how to use a gun.

“I’m not expecting you to go out an be Annie Oakley, but I do expect you to be confident in being able to do what you need to do to protect yourself,” Tackett said.

That is why Tackett still plans to offer carrying a concealed weapon (CCW) classes so people have an option for training. Even though it will no longer be a requirement, she still encourages people to take that course and get familiar with their gun.

“Yes, the laws have changed, but educate yourself. Don’t just go out there and just start carrying a gun thinking that everything you do is just about carrying the gun and ok now I have the freedom to start carrying this gun,” Tackett said.

Flight simulation at WPAFB helps aircrews train

Tackett said education remains crucial for responsible gun ownership.

“If you’re not responsible with carrying that gun, you should not be carrying it. You need to read up, know what the laws are, know what state you’re in, know whether you can go into the bar, what locations you can go into and where you can’t go. Educate yourself,” Tackett said.

Miami Valley Shooting Grounds offers a variety of classes for all different levels. To find out more about their training, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami County, OH
Education
City
Vandalia, OH
County
Miami County, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Sports
Miami County, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
Miami County, OH
Sports
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Nan Whaley says Gov. Mike DeWine is making Ohio less safe with his gun stance

DAYTON, Ohio — On Monday, Democratic gubernatorial nominee Nan Whaley joined with members of law enforcement and a survivor from the Oregon District mass shooting to call out Governor DeWine for making our communities less safe. After the 2019 mass shooting in Dayton, Governor DeWine promised Daytonians that he’d...
DAYTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio police chiefs, Democratic mayors call for gun reform

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio’s Democratic mayors are calling on state and federal lawmakers to do more when it comes to gun reform. Leaders from Columbus, Cincinnati, Akron, Toledo, Dayton, and Cleveland all put out a rallying cry Monday as Ohio moves forward on new laws when it comes to guns. Ohio mayors and police […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Annie Oakley
WDTN

Carrying a gun without a permit now legal in Ohio

Under the “constitutional carry” bill, signed into law by Gov. Mike DeWine in March, Ohioans 21 and older who are legally eligible to own and carry a firearm are no longer required to obtain a concealed carry permit – nor prove competency in operating a firearm – to carry a concealed handgun.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Guns for Ohio teachers: Gov. Mike DeWine signs bill

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Gov. Mike DeWine, joined Monday morning by Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, confirmed he has signed a bill that allows teachers and education staff to carry guns with training slimmed down from peace officer requirements. The governor’s meeting started at 10 a.m. – on the same day permitless carry goes into effect […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Cities work to keep kids safe during summer months

When the temperature goes up, so does the homicide rate. May, June, July and August become the deadliest months of the year. And with gun violence already at an all-time high in cities across the country, the focus this summer is all about keeping communities safe and young people alive.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miami Valley#Gun Laws#Wpafb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WDTN

Gov. Mike DeWine approves $3.5 billion marked in Ohio budget bill

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Republican Gov. Mike DeWine held a press conference Tuesday after signing the state’s capital appropriations budget bill, which will determine the fate of billions of dollars in Ohio. Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and several cabinet directors joined DeWine for the conference at 11 a.m., according to the governor’s office. DeWine confirmed […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

WDTN

17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy