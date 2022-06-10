Man Accused Of Assaulting Officers, Resisting Arrest In Allentown

Editor's note: A previous version of this report published a different man's name, as per the police press release. Police later sent out an updated release with the correct arrestee's name. We have updated it accordingly.

A 28-year-old man is facing charges after police say he assaulted multiple officers while resisting arrest in Allentown.

Zamil Clercent, of Allentown, was arrested after an incident on the 100 block of South Jefferson Street around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 9, local police said.

Clercent was one of two men involved in a knife fight, according to police.

Officers responded and were able to intervene and deescalate the situation, they said.

While cops were arresting him, Clercent resisted and assaulted an unspecified number of officers, police said. The officers were left with minor injuries.

Clercent was charged with the following:

Aggravated Assault – Bodily injuries to officers

Terroristic Threats

Simple Assault

Resisting Arrest

Simple Assault by Physical Menace

Harassment

Clercent was remanded to Lehigh County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail, records show.