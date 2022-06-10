ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

EMTA Service Changes Start Saturday for Several Bus Routes

erienewsnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleErie Metropolitan Transit Authority (EMTA) bus riders will see service changes on some routes starting Saturday, June 11, according to...

www.erienewsnow.com

Comments / 6

Related
erienewsnow.com

Eastbound Lane of I-90 Reopens in Western Erie County

The eastbound lane of Interstate 90 from Exit 3 (Route 6N, West Springfield/Cherry Hill) to Exit 9 (Route 18, Platea) has reopened, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Tuesday morning. It had been closed due to a disabled tractor trailer, which has since been moved. PennDOT said there...
ERIE COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Temporary Bridge To Be Built in Corry

People living in Corry have gotten used to a longer commute due to a bridge closure on Route 6. This came after storms damaged the foundation of the bridge. It's a crucial stretch of road, and the detour is a headache for local business owners. Kerri Rotunda, the General Manager...
CORRY, PA
YourErie

Detour: Two local roads to close starting Monday

Oliver Road closure A portion of Oliver Road in Summit Township will be closed for road work beginning Monday, June 13. PennDOT will close the intersection between Hamot and Flower roads in preparation for the construction of a roundabout. A five-mile detour is expected utilizing Peach Street, Hershey Road and Hamot Road. The closure will […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daylight Saving Time#North East#Traffic#Isle Express#Eit
YourErie

Scuba diver dies while exploring deep Lake Erie shipwreck

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Ohio man is dead after scuba diving in some of the deepest waters of Lake Erie. The man was identified by the Erie County Coroner as 31-year-old Tyler Cullinan of Reynoldsburg, Ohio. Cullinan was part of a group that left Barcelona, New York on Saturday, and was diving about 15 miles off […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Erie baker hopes to connect people and food

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — There was rhubarb behind the garage. Jessica Schultz was an afternoon kindergartner then, and she’d spend time with grandma in the mornings and on some weekends. Grandma sent her to pick the rhubarb. Together, they made rhubarb pies. There was science then (science is behind everything tangible), but grandma either didn’t know about […]
ERIE, PA
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com

Tubing on the Clarion River (Tues., 6/14/22)

Pale Whale Canoe Fleet rents tubes for a leisurely trip down the pristine Clarion River through Cook Forest State Park. Patrons schedule a tubing time when they arrive, as the fleet does not take reservations. At their time, a van drives the customers up the river with the flotation tubes; the river slowly returns the floaters downriver to the Pale Whale location. Along the way, look for crayfish in the water or deer on the shore, or simply absorb the sunshine. Different trip times are available, and patrons should visit Pale Whale’s Facebook page for information regarding daily operating status. (Tip: arrive early before all the tubes vanish, especially on weekends and holidays.) Besides single and double tubes, Pale Whale also offers canoe, kayak, and river raft trips. Patrons can bring their own equipment too. The nearby Cooksburg Cafe serves beverages and food, including Hershey’s Ice Cream, and the Cooksburg Dry Goods Gift Shoppe is a quaint final stop before the drive home. 115 Riverside Dr., Cooksburg, PA. (C.M.)
COOKSBURG, PA
erienewsnow.com

One “Seriously Hurt” In Northern Chautauqua County Rollover Crash

POMFRET – One person was taken via medical helicopter for serious injuries following a vehicle rollover crash in northern Chautauqua County on Monday. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reports the accident happened on Route 20 near Harmon Hill Road just before noon. Through investigation it was determined that...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
YourErie

Cruise Town Erie holds car show along State St.

Classic cars, muscle cars, hot rods, hundreds of them were lined up State St. on June 10 for the 2022 Cruise Town Erie Car Show. This is the 12th year in a row that Contemporary Motorcar has been the sponsor. The city closed down State St. from 4th to 12th St. so families can safely […]
YourErie

Driver pinned after car hit tree in Albion overnight

One person is seriously injured following a one-car accident in Albion Monday night. That accident happened around 11:45 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Meadville Road and Route 18 in Elk Township. According to State Police, when they arrived on scene they found a car that had struck a tree, pinning the driver inside. First […]
ALBION, PA
erienewsnow.com

A list of Local fathers day deals

If you are still stumped on what to get a dad or a father figure in your life we made it easy. First Federal Hill Smokehouse in Erie is offering per-ordered meats for the holiday. You have until Saturday to place orders. Home | Federal Hill Smokehouse (square.site) Then Erie...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

One injured in accident at I-90 eastbound entrance ramp

MCKEAN TOWNSHIP, PA (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — First responders from McKean Hose Company and Fairview Fire and Rescue were dispatched to a reported two-car accident Tuesday morning. The accident took place around 8:40 a.m. Tuesday at the I-90 eastbound and Sterrettania Road entrance ramp. Upon arrival, crews found two vehicles, a minivan and a delivery truck, with moderate […]
erienewsnow.com

Keeping your Energy Bill Down, while Keeping your Home Cool

The heat is on, but keeping cool comes with a cost. The Pennsylvania Utility Commission (PUC) alerted consumers to a sharp increase in energy rates going into effect earlier this month, meaning energy prices for Penelec are up about 35%. “We can't control the weather, and you'll be flirting with...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

High Gas Prices Lead to Siphoning

With gas prices lingering at $5 a gallon... people are getting desperate. Erie county saw multiple cases of of gas being stolen from vehicles over the weekend from both residential areas and local businesses. Newer vehicles are not as easily siphoned with a hose, but are just as susceptible to...
ERIE COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Revival Services Hosted Outdoors in Gibson Park

One church service was a little different Sunday. Instead of listening to sermons inside a church building, one group decided to spread their testimony outdoors with a revival service at Gibson Park in North East. The group organized by Ken Traister thought it was best to spread the gospel on...
NORTH EAST, PA
YourErie

New 14th Festival kicks off in Erie

The new EMTA facility is now open with one big mission, to help the food desert in the Erie community. Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority is hosting the event with the Erie Downtown Partnership to kick off the beginning of summer. They are also welcoming the public to see the new building on 14th Street that […]
ERIE, PA
explore venango

BREAKING NEWS: Clarion County Man Killed in State Route 861 Crash

RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion County man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on State Route 861 on Monday afternoon. Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker was called to the crash scene around 3:00 p.m. Shingledecker told exploreClarion.com 83-year-old Bradley Buzard, of Rimersburg, was pronounced dead at the scene.
CLARION COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy