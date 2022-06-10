Class of 2022: Tobias Merriweather says it was a blessing to attend Union High School
Multi-sport athlete excelled in the classroom and in the hallways, always trying to improve himself in all walks of life. He will be on national TV. A lot. Maybe as soon as this coming football season. That is part of the being in the spotlight as a Notre Dame...
The public is invited to visit and talk with student and professional archaeologists during the excavation Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This summer, a team of students and professional archaeologists from Portland State University, Washington State University, and the National Park Service (NPS) are exploring the site of the Fort Vancouver school, where the children of fur trade families studied in the early 1800s. Archaeological excavations will take place from July 1 to July 30. Excavation sites will be located north of East 5th Street and inside the Fort Vancouver stockade. The public is invited to visit and talk with student and professional archaeologists during the excavation Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
That priority includes careful planning, practiced safety protocols, and dedicated security equipment to ensure students and staff know how to stay safe against emergency situations. In light of the tragic recent events in Uvalde, Texas, many families may feel anxiety regarding sending their children to school. No parent should fear...
VANCOUVER – On Thursday (June 9), at the Skyview Senior Awards Ceremony, the Skyview Scholarship Fund awarded six financial grants totaling $19,500 to seniors in support of their college education. Scholarships of $1,500 in recognition of Outstanding Achievement were given to Jaden Davis who will attend Grand Canyon University,...
OLYMPIA — After a two-year absence, a special fishing event for children with disabilities will return Sat., July 9 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Merwin Fish Hatchery, east of Woodland. More than 100 young people and their families have participated in past years during the Merwin...
Clark County resident Darrell Bredehoeft expresses his support for sheriff candidate Rey Reynolds. Editor’s note: Opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are those of the author alone and do not reflect the editorial position of ClarkCountyToday.com. I support Rey Reynolds for Sheriff because I believe he’s most...
Caller to 9-1-1 reported an altercation had occurred where both individuals had drawn firearms, an alleged exchange of gunfire occurred, resulting in the death of one unidentified individual. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating a fatal shooting that took place Monday evening in North Clark County. On...
Robert T. McIntyre, 49, was arrested and charged with one count of Vehicular Homicide and one count of Vehicular Assault. The Battle Ground Police Department and Clark County Fire District 3 responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Eaton Blvd and SW 20th Avenue just after 11 p.m. on Thursday (June 9).
The suspect was identified as 36-year-old Anthony Freeze. Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a burglary and arson suspect Sunday. On Sunday (June 12) at about 5:36 p.m., deputies responded to 2417 NE 107th Street for a burglary call. The homeowner called to report a person being barricaded in the backyard utility shed setting something on fire. The homeowner had called in a burglary call a short time earlier after coming home to find the garage ransacked.
