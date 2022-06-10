Class of 2022: Tobias Merriweather says it was a blessing to attend Union High School

The public is invited to visit and talk with student and professional archaeologists during the excavation Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This summer, a team of students and professional archaeologists from Portland State University, Washington State University, and the National Park Service (NPS) are exploring the site of the Fort Vancouver school, where the children of fur trade families studied in the early 1800s. Archaeological excavations will take place from July 1 to July 30. Excavation sites will be located north of East 5th Street and inside the Fort Vancouver stockade. The public is invited to visit and talk with student and professional archaeologists during the excavation Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

VANCOUVER, WA ・ 12 HOURS AGO