Wesley Thompson is just as passionate about his pastoral work and his community now as he was on the first day of his job. The 2014 McAfee School of Theology graduate has served as the pastor of Bethel Colbert Missionary Baptist in Leighton, Alabama, for five years now. As a Democratic candidate for the Alabama House of Representatives, he hopes to also serve his community through political action.

LEIGHTON, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO