ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWLP

Utica man accused of hit-and-run that led to power outage near Lake Placid

By Thad Randazzo
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yzkQe_0g7CMIKV00

TOWN OF WEBB, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Town of Webb Police Department has announced that a Utica man has been charged after a hit-and-run accident that caused a power outage near Lake Placid.

NYS Police conduct ‘Underage Drinking Initiative’ in Oneida County

According to Police, on Monday 33-year-old Michael J. Fedarko of Utica was heading south on State Route 28 near 7 th Lake while operating a truck owned by the JC Rendering Company out of Frankfort, NY. Fedarko was allegedly on his cell phone when he struck a telephone pole, causing a power outage in the Inlet and Raquette Lake area.

After an extensive investigation by the Inlet Police, charged Fedarko was charged with operating a motor vehicle while using his cell phone and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iDxWH_0g7CMIKV00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
Romesentinel.com

State police report recent arrests

The New York State Police announced the following recent arrests in Oneida, Herkimer and Madison counties:. • Amy L. Rutledge, 35, of Rome, was charged on June 3 in Rome with driving while intoxicated and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or greater. • Khadija J. Fuentes, 29,...
HERKIMER, NY
WKTV

Owner attempting to salvage apartment building in Herkimer following fire

HERKIMER, N.Y. – The owner is trying to salvage the apartment building on North Main Street in the village of Herkimer that caught fire in early May leaving 21 people without a home. Four departments were called to the building the night of May 4 and firefighters worked for...
Romesentinel.com

Utica truck driver caused Hamilton County power outage

INLET — A Utica truck driver caused a power outage in Hamilton County by hitting a utility pole while on his cell phone behind the wheel, according to the Inlet Police Department. Police said Michael J. Fedarko, 33, of Bacon Street, was driving for JC Rendering Company on Route...
HAMILTON COUNTY, NY
informnny.com

State Police searching for Ogdensburg woman last seen in April

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police are searching for 23-year-old Brittney L. Snyder of Ogdensburg. According to State Police, Snyder was last physically seen on April 12, 2022, but was last heard by phone on June 5, 2022. She was last known to be in Syracuse, New York.
OGDENSBURG, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utica#Lake Placid#Power Outage#Raquette Lake#Wutr Wfxv Wpny#Webb Police Department#The Jc Rendering Company#The Inlet Police#Nexstar Media Inc#Wwlp
101.5 WPDH

New York State Man Arrested Third Time For Peculiar Reason

For the third time in three weeks, a New York state man has been arrested for something you may never have thought you could be arrested for. The case has drawn national news and illustrates an ongoing battle one local man has had with his neighbors, as well as area officials. WHAM says the 71-year-old was recently issued another ticket to appear in court to answer for this charge.
SODUS POINT, NY
Oneida Dispatch

State Police conduct underage drinking initiative in Oneida County

Oneida County, N.Y. — On June 8, 2022, the New York State Police conducted an Underage Drinking Initiative in Oneida County. As a result of the initiative, the following locations were checked and found in compliance:. Sunoco, 4644 Rome Taberg Rd, Lee, NY 13363. Cliffs Market, 4094 St Rt...
localsyr.com

62-year-old man dies in Oswego County crash

(WSYR-TV) — A 62-year-old Town of Schroeppel man is dead after a head-on collision on Sutton Road Tuesday morning, police say. Around 8:01 a.m., the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office says a 2014 Chrysler van traveling north on Sutton Road, just south of Stewarts Corners Road, hit a 2014 Jeep SUV after it veered into the southbound lane in the Town of Schroeppel. Michael Ashby was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
CNY News

Otsego And Schoharie Counties Police Blotter: June 7 To June 13

All crimes described in police media releases are allegations. Named suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. Jason Rude, 46, of Oneonta, was arrested for drunk driving. State police charged Rude with first-degree unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and driving while intoxicated. Otsego County deputies working with...
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
informnny.com

Man hospitalized after shooting involving New York State Police

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police are currently investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in the town of Ballston on June 12. According to NYSP, troopers responded to a Ballston Lake residence at approximately 9 p.m. on June 11 after a 27-year-old man was reported to have shot a shogun in a nearby field. State Police said the man had also made suicidal statements to an occupant of the residence.
BALLSTON LAKE, NY
WWLP

One dead in Sunday morning Oswego crash, police say

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One person has died in a solo Oswego County crash Sunday, police say.  The accident happened around 8:31 this morning in the area of W 6th Street and Niagara Street in the City of Oswego. And while no details have been released about the victim, sources tell NewsChannel 9 that it […]
WNYT

Man charged in Albany shots fired incident

ALBANY - A 21-year-old man is being charged with firing several shots on Second Street in Albany. Police were called to the 400 block of Second Street around 7 p.m. Sunday. They found some evidence of gunfire, and got a description of the suspect. Around 2 a.m. Monday, police say...
ALBANY, NY
localsyr.com

On The Lookout: Oswego City Police Department need help finding material thief

(WSYR-TV) — The Oswego City Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On The Lookout’ for a person who has stolen wire, scrap metal, and copper. The Oswego City Police Department say the thefts happened throughout the spring months. The suspect was caught on surveillance cameras, which you can see below.
OSWEGO, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Americade organizer responds to fatal crash

Americade motorcycle festival organizer Christian Dutcher sent out a statement on Monday in response to a motorcycle accident on Route 9 in the town of Lake George on Sunday. The accident on the Warren County Bikeway left an adult and a child dead, one day after the nearby annual festival drew to a close.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
Romesentinel.com

Pair accused of fighting with Rome police during neighborhood dispute

ROME — A 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl are both facing charges for fighting with police officers on Locomotive Avenue in Rome Saturday night, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said Joshua N. Wiley, 20, of Rome, called 911 at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday to report a...
ROME, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Prospect man charged by State Police in Remsen domestic dispute

REMSEN- A man from Oneida County is faced with an accusation, stemming from complaints of a domestic dispute near Remsen over the weekend. It was shortly after 7:00 p.m. Sunday when the New York State Police in Remsen arrested Kevin L. Burns, 26, of Prospect, NY. He is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of criminal obstruction of breathing.
REMSEN, NY
WWLP

WWLP

23K+
Followers
18K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy