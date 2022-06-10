Utica man accused of hit-and-run that led to power outage near Lake Placid

TOWN OF WEBB, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Town of Webb Police Department has announced that a Utica man has been charged after a hit-and-run accident that caused a power outage near Lake Placid.

According to Police, on Monday 33-year-old Michael J. Fedarko of Utica was heading south on State Route 28 near 7 th Lake while operating a truck owned by the JC Rendering Company out of Frankfort, NY. Fedarko was allegedly on his cell phone when he struck a telephone pole, causing a power outage in the Inlet and Raquette Lake area.

After an extensive investigation by the Inlet Police, charged Fedarko was charged with operating a motor vehicle while using his cell phone and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.





For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.