Utica man accused of hit-and-run that led to power outage near Lake Placid
TOWN OF WEBB, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Town of Webb Police Department has announced that a Utica man has been charged after a hit-and-run accident that caused a power outage near Lake Placid.
According to Police, on Monday 33-year-old Michael J. Fedarko of Utica was heading south on State Route 28 near 7 th Lake while operating a truck owned by the JC Rendering Company out of Frankfort, NY. Fedarko was allegedly on his cell phone when he struck a telephone pole, causing a power outage in the Inlet and Raquette Lake area.
After an extensive investigation by the Inlet Police, charged Fedarko was charged with operating a motor vehicle while using his cell phone and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
