ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Longmeadow, MA

Many hopping on bicycles to combat rising gas prices

By Kate Wilkinson
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HAbhO_0g7CMDus00

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The trend of record breaking gas prices continued Friday, putting the cost at $5.03 per gallon in Massachusetts on average. So you may be looking for ways to use less gas. 22News spoke with the people at Valley Bike in East Longmeadow to see what they’re noticing.

Gas prices in May likely kept inflation painfully high

In May, Valley Bike’s riders rode 32,000 miles and took over 12,000 trips, that’s almost double from April. Valley Bike serves eight communities in the Pioneer Valley. You can rent one of their electric assist bikes using an app. And, not only have they seen ridership increase; they’re also seeing that people are going on short trips.

Shannon Bliven is the Community Outreach and Bikeshare Development for Valley Bike. She said that the trend indicates people are using bikes for their errands when they may have opted for a car instead. She added that besides saving on gas, there are other benefits to choosing a bike.

“It is really much better for the environment, it’s gonna cut down on traffic. It’s good for your health. A lot of people think because they’re electric assist that it’s cheating. That’s not really true,” said Bliven.

They also offer discounted memberships called access pass through the Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts. That’s available to people who take part in programs like SNAP, section housing, and MassHealth.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
amherstbulletin.com

Gas station owner’s patience runs dry in downtown Amherst

AMHERST — For 48 years, through the gas lines of the 1970s to the rising retail prices during wars and after hurricanes, Reynold Gladu has operated a downtown station providing gas in a full-service format. Gas sales, though, came to an end this month, perhaps permanently, as Gladu and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Longmeadow, MA
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
Live 95.9

Have You Seen an Increase of Bears in Massachusetts This Year?

Part of living in western Massachusetts is enjoying the beauty of the Berkshire Mountains, the sounds, the views, and of course the wildlife. Residing in Massachusetts, even if you live in a more heavily settled, residential area, means animals in their natural habitat are still surrounding us. Cute cuddle ones, sometimes annoying ones, and sometimes big burly ones. This brings us to our old friend, the black bear.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Bicycles#The Community Outreach#Nexstar Media Inc
westernmassnews.com

East Longmeadow residents upset over trash troubles

Thunderbirds preparing for decisive Game 7 in AHL Eastern Conference Finals. The Springfield Thunderbirds are preparing for Wednesday’s all-or-nothing Game 7. Baystate doctor discusses expected authorization of COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5 and under. Updated: 5 hours ago. The first COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5 are awaiting final...
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Gas Price
WWLP

WWLP

23K+
Followers
18K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy