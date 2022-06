SCOTTSVILLE, K.Y. (WZTV) — The Scottsville Police Department (SPD) are warning those in the area that they are beginning to see the “motion picture" money in circulation. This incident seems to be a repeat of a similar issue with movie prop bills that emerged in the Scottsville area in April of this year soon after the Newport Oregon Police reported that $1 million worth of fake movie money was stolen was a vehicle.

SCOTTSVILLE, KY ・ 19 HOURS AGO