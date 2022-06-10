ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plattsburgh, NY

North Country man charged in Plattsburgh murder case

Plattsburgh, NY – Plattsburgh Police announced an arrest Friday in the stabbing death of a 40-year-old woman. Police say Vincent Abrams, 44 faces second-degree murder charges in the death of Melissa Myers last Saturday morning.

Vincent Abrams, 44 is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Melissa Myers, 40 in Plattsburgh. Credit: Plattsburgh Police Dept.

Myers was found dead in her Plattsburgh home Saturday morning. According to Plattsburgh’s interim police chief, Myers had been stabbed around “10-to-20 times” in the neck and chest. Interim chief Bud York says Myers’ sister found the body.

Police say the Abrams and Myers knew each other and that the two had been out partying the night before. District Attorney Andrew Wylie believes drugs may have played a factor. At a Friday morning news conference he said, “There was reference to controlled substances being used. The individuals that we dealt with this whole week, the suspect are all involved in this community in the narcotics world”

Abrams was arrested Friday at his home in Champlain, New York where police say he had been living recently. Abrams was arraigned and entered a plea of not guilty. He remains in custody at the Clinton County Jail. A court hearing is schedule for next week.


