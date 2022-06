School is out but hunger isn’t. Kids Cafe along with the High Plains Food Bank is making sure that children get free meals at Amarillo parks and some apartment complexes. Tremaine Brown is helping to provide free lunch to kids this summer at Bones Hooks Park on Monday afternoons from noon to 1:30 p.m. and the program is expected to expand during the summer months.

