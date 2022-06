"Wyoming’s top high school bareback riders saved the best for last at the state high school finals in Buffalo over the weekend. Roedy Farrell from Thermopolis still has one more year of school while Saratoga’s Tuker Carricato will be a junior next year. He spurred for 79 points on Saturday for the high score of the weekend until Farrell followed on his Forbes Rodeo bucking horse to put 82 points in the books and first place for the year. Farrell by the way is a 2-time 2A state champion wrestler, winning it all at 160 pounds in 2021 and 152 pounds in 2021. Carricato was Saratoga's leading rusher in football with 730 yards and 5 touchdowns along with 55 tackles. The top 4 in each event qualify for next month's High School National Finals in Gillette. Farrell won the bareback state championship with 238.5 points, Carricato was 2nd with 227, Jaspur Brower of Big Piney was 3rd with 210.5, and Grady Edwards of Gillette 4th with 122.5"

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO