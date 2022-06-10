ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘It happened so fast’: 2 children struck by lightning in Brevard County

By Nick Papantonis, WFTV.com
 4 days ago
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Two children are in the hospital after neighbors said they were struck by lightning Friday afternoon.

The two children, who were 12 and 14 years old, were transported to different hospitals, according to county officials.

It happened in a neighborhood near A1A and Courtenay Parkway. Neighbors said it was one of the biggest bangs they ever heard, and that two girls were hit.

“They fell, like somebody shot them,” the neighbor told Channel 9. “It was very frightening. It happened so fast, and I pray that they’re all right.”

Witnesses told Channel 9 the bolt of lighting hit a tree two girls were standing under and the tree caught fire. One of the girls recovered while another, who was wearing metal braces, turned blue and had severe burning around her mouth.

According to statistics, dozens of Americans will be struck by lightning this summer, and 90% of people of people survive the strike.

But the sheer amount of energy from the strike kills around 20 every year. In 2021, 11 Americans lost their lives including four Floridians, two of whom were teenagers.

Comments / 15

Let’s Move On
3d ago

Horrible . Freaky. I pray the little Girls will heal quickly. I could hear the powerful lightning. I said to myself, those are sone powerful lightnings! It is a miracle that the 2 lived ! That’s a lot of electricity. We have a metal roof ,aluminum screened in big porch. I take cover even I heart lightning- bcz. It can flash miles away to meet up with another storm. I’m so sorry, I hope they’ll be ok.

Reply
2
