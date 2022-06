You already know you can give Alexa commands on your Echo devices, but did you know that you can also talk to Alexa on your iPhone?. Siri is fine (and Apple added a couple updates for its virtual assistant in iOS 15.4), but if you would rather converse with Amazon's trusty voice assistant, you can just add the iOS Alexa app widget to your iPhone or iPad home screen. Once you set it up, one tap brings up the assistant you'd prefer to talk to.

