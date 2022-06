Yankton Legion Baseball defeated Tabor 14-2 in the Lewis and Clark Classic Championship last night at Riverside Field. The classic was held Friday through Sunday at three sites, Yankton, Vermillion and Crofton, and featured a total of 15 teams. Yankton went 5-1 throughout the tournament, defeating Post 911 of Sioux Falls 12-0, Spearfish 11-1, Blair (NE) 9-8, Dell Rapids 7-5, and Tabor 14-2. The lone loss came from Huron by a 6-4 score. Coach Drew Lawrence was beyond happy for the team and being able to capture the tournament title at home, a feat that had not been accomplished since 2016. Yankton, now 13-2 overall and 6-1 in league play, prepares to host Sioux Falls Post 15 West in a double-header this Wednesday at Riverside Field beginning at 5pm.

YANKTON, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO