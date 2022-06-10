ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Ireland vs Scotland on TV? Channel, live stream, team news and kick-off time for UEFA Nations League game

By Matt Penn
 4 days ago
IRELAND are up against rivals Scotland in a massive UEFA Nations League match TONIGHT.

Stephen Kenny's side are in desperate need of a win if they're to mount a comeback in their group.

Ireland lost to Armenia earlier on in their UEFA Nations League campaign Credit: Sportsfile

They currently sit bottom, having lost clashes with Armenia and Ukraine, while Scotland beat the first of those two sides.

Scotland also find themselves top of their Nations League group, having played a game less than both Ireland and Armenia.

What time does Ireland vs Scotland kick-off?

  • Ireland's big clash with Scotland will kick-off at 5pm UK time on Saturday, June 11.
  • The game will take place at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.
  • Kenny's side need a win if they're to remain in contention in their Nations League group.

What channel is it and can it be live streamed?

  • Ireland vs Scotland will be shown live on Premier Sports in the UK.
  • You can live stream the action from the Premier Player, where the game will be on Premier Sports 1.
  • The app is downloadable onto your mobile or tablet device.
  • Coverage begins at 4.15pm UK time.

Team news

In a big blow for Kenny's side, Ireland will be without the services of both John Egan and Seamus Coleman.

Scott McTominay could come back into the Scotland XI having sat on the bench in the win over Armenia.

Aaron Hickey may start at left-back for the Scots to give captain Andy Robertson a rest.

Odds

  • Ireland - 7/4
  • Draw - 15/8
  • Scotland - 17/10

*Odds courtesy of Betfair and correct at time of publication.

Real Madrid ‘in talks over stunning £78m Jude Bellingham transfer’ in bid to beat Liverpool and Man Utd to England star

REAL MADRID are reportedly eyeing up a sensational £78million swoop for Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham. The 18-year-old international, who is under contract until 2025, has been heavily linked with a move to both Liverpool and Manchester United - with Jurgen Klopp's side reportedly making a formal offer.
The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

