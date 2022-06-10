ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downtown Cape Coral roundabout gets $50K sculpture

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA sculpture is causing controversy in Cape Coral. It is on Southeast 47th Terrace and Vincennis Boulevard...

jules V
4d ago

How about 50k into fixing our roads, or 50k into training and better equipment for our police force? How about 50k for the schoolboard to bring back shop class or so art teachers aren't paying out of pocket for supplies. I'll gladly make mediocre art for free! Or you could make it a rotating exhibit for local artists. That wouldn't cost 50k either, people would WANT to look at that.

Joseph DeVito
4d ago

WHAT A JOKE !!!! 😡😡😡😡 SO THE TAX PAYERS DONT GET A VOTE ON IT ???? THIS TOWNS GOVERNMENT JUST DOES WHAT EVER IT WANTS WITH OUR MONEY 😡😡😡😡 (((( THIS IS NO TIME TO FRIVOLOUSLY SPEND “OUR” MONEY )))) HOW ABOUT TAKING THAT MONEY AND HELP OUT ALL OUR FOOD BANKS IN THIS CITY !!! PEOPLE ARE HURTING OUT THERE !!! LAND LOARDS ARE GOUGING PEOPLE FOR RENT 😡😡😡 $2000 DOLLAR A MONTH RENT ON A 2 BED & 1 BATH APARTMENTS IN THIS TOWN IS INSANE !!! PRICE OF GAS & FOOD AND EVERYTHING ELSE AND ITS ONLY GOING TO GET WORSE !!! THERES NO SILVER LINING WITH “INFLATION” RIGHT NOW AND ALL THIS CITY CARES ABOUT IS BLOWING OUR MONEY ON ART 😡😡😡😡 I’m 48 years old and work hard for a living , I have NEVER seen prices go up like this on just about everything we need and use for a living !!! I understand they want Cape Coral to look like Naples BUT THIS IS NOT THE TIME !!!! WHERE ARE THE PRIORITIES IN THIS TOWN ???? .............. (((( I GOT AN IDEA )))) the majority of people who Wink TV interviewed about

Sharon Devine Childers
3d ago

Enough already with spending taxpayers money. Dear Mayor and the rest of you, just how much more in property taxes do you think Cape Coral residents can pay for uneccesary stuff like this? I say we vote all of them out come August to send a message to budget better.

