Under Her Spell? Aaron Rodgers' Spiritual New Girlfriend Blu Addresses 'Witch' Claims

By Stephanie Kaplan
 4 days ago
NFL star Aaron Rodgers has a new romance brewing, and the woman of his affections, a podcast host named Charlotte "Blu" Brereton , has already had to clear up rumors about herself.

Earlier this week, sports website SideAction spilled some alleged details about the pair's budding relationship, and they quoted a source who claimed, "She calls herself Blu of Earth ... Blu describes herself as a witch, claims she’s a medicine woman (she has a Bachelor in Broadcast Communication) and is into psychedelic drugs."

Brereton caught wind of the report and responded by posting in her Instagram Story, "My name is Blu ... Not Blue of Earth." She followed up by quipping, "And I do NOT identify as a witch ... y'all are hilarious."

She noticeably didn't address the buzz that she and the football player , 38, are an item.

The "De Ja Blu" podcast host is clearly a spiritual person, and on her website , she lists her various classes, "creations" and "offerings."

The info section to the latter reads, "I believe it’s so important to create safe spaces for others to heal, to express and to remember who they truly are. I have cultivated many tools over the past decade to support people to heal trauma and re write the narrative around their story varying from working with plant medicines to diving deep into The Gene Keys. I am here to walk other people home to their hearts."

Rodgers hasn't commented on the dating speculation, but it's the first woman he's been linked to since he and Shailene Woodley ended their engagement for good earlier this spring .

SHAILENE WOODLEY BLASTS THE MEDIA FOR MISIDENTIFYING FIANCE AARON RODGERS FOLLOWING VACCINE SCANDAL

A source disclosed to OK! that the pair first split in February 2022, but the Big Little Lies star, 30, "took Aaron back because he made all sorts of promises." However, he continued to "let her down," so she broke things off permanently.

"Shailene tried to give it another shot and was spending time with Aaron," a second insider shared. "But she quickly saw that everything was on his terms and nothing was going to change . There was no reason to continue and she's done with it again."

OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

