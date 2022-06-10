ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Families of condemned Brits in Ukraine may not even get their bodies back: Strict criminal code of Kremlin-controlled region where soldiers are facing the death penalty means relatives are not told where their loves ones are buried

By Daily Mail Reporter
 4 days ago

If Britons Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner pay the ultimate price for serving their adopted nation, their families may never get their bodies back.

While no one sentenced to death has ever actually been executed by the Donetsk People’s Republic, Vladimir Putin’s puppet regime does have a set of rules governing capital punishment.

The condemned man is held in solitary confinement until the firing squad is assembled, and may request a clergyman to conduct religious rites.

Victims are permitted a final meeting with relatives, according to chilling procedures set out in the Criminal Executive Code of the Kremlin-controlled region. But those same heartbroken loved ones face a double blow. The rules state: ‘The body of the executed prisoner is not given to his relatives and his place of burial is not disclosed.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U7yKs_0g7CKi9h00
British fighters Aiden Aslin, 28, (left) and Shaun Pinner, 48, (right) were captured by Russian forces while fighting for Ukraine and put on trial in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qLUF9_0g7CKi9h00
There was an international outcry at the sham trial staged by Vladimir Putin’s puppet regime in occupied Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, which found the men guilty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b4HJ6_0g7CKi9h00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cq5FJ_0g7CKi9h00
British citizen Aiden Aslin is facing execution by firing squad if British and Ukrainian ministers cannot come up with a suitable hostage swap that would satisfy the Russians

Capital punishment is not allowed in Russia or Ukraine but Donetsk claims to be a breakaway state, even though Moscow pulls the strings. Its penal code, which is not recognised in international law, is a rewritten version of draconian laws drawn up under Joseph Stalin.

The document states the death penalty may be carried out only on convicts aged between 18 and 65, and women cannot be executed.

The condemned man may have ‘one short monthly meeting with close relatives’ – presumably only if they are prepared to travel through the warzone to the Russian-controlled territory. He is also permitted a ‘30-minute daily walk’.

When the grim day arrives, the man is escorted by armed guards to the execution yard. Under the penal code, he will die alone. It states: ‘If several convicts are executed, they are executed individually and in the absence of the others.’

Comments / 31

Zachariah Propps
4d ago

It's like that w people in the Russian Military. Soldiers die and sometimes their families are told but that's it .

Reply
6
Bradley Gibson
4d ago

Maybe AMERICANS Will pay for this too?We've spent so much$They always want more&there not AMERICANs!Were breaking our NATION because of UCRAIN?When can we start rebuilding it for them!Or maybe when were BROKE!Russia will have a war BIDDEN has brought to AMERICA!

Reply(2)
4
Hannah Blazewick
3d ago

The Russians are putting their own troops in terrible danger if they go through with these executions

Reply(3)
3
WORLD
#Ukraine#Brits#Criminal Code#Kremlin#Capital Punishment#Britons#Russian
