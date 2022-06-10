Mak Pack Dog Training and Boarding opens indoor dog park

"Mak Pack Dog Training and Boarding" just opened their second location and it has a large indoor dog park! “Aesthetically, it looks as nice as a resort… except, you know, our priorities is dogs and not people,” said Spencer Mak, owner.

Services and amenities that are offered here, include: the dog park, doggy daycare, boarding, Bark & Bougie (which are private suites), dog training, dog grooming and they host private events.

PRECAUTIONS TAKEN AT THE FACILITY

According to the owner, the indoor dog park is fully staffed; team members evaluate, monitor, and even do temperament testing.

“Before any of the dogs can even come into our actual park, we’re checking their vaccination records up-front,” said Spencer Mak. “That’s kind of how strict we are because that’s where we’re going to create our dilation from a traditional kind of free city dog park [to] a transition to kind of our membership, curated experience type of [an] indoor dog park.”

Mak Pack Dog Training and Boarding| Joel Votaw The new facility is in Chandler is a 30,000 square foot facility.

COST FOR THE DOG PARK



Weekday Day Pass Pricing: $15, additional dogs $10

Weekend Pricing: $20, additional dogs $15

Click here to see the cost of the other services.

YEARS IN THE MAKING

The business is locally owned and operated. For the married couple, Spencer & Lauren Mak, the opening of their second location has a lot of meaning because it’s a new milestone to something they’ve done with a lot of purpose.

According to Spencer Mak, he’s spent the last 15 years in Arizona training therapy and service dogs; he says that his experience and care throughout the years have helped craft this new facility.

The establishment’s daycare offers extended hours and their boarding services are 24/7, which means there’s always someone there to take care of the dogs.

IF YOU GO

