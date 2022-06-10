ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

US inflation hits 40-year high as price increases spread

By The Associated Press
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0limDY_0g7CKVd800

WASHINGTON (AP) - The prices of gas, food and most other goods and services jumped in May, raising inflation to a new four-decade high and giving American households no respite from rising costs.

Consumer prices surged 8.6% last month from a year earlier, faster than April’s year-over-year increase of 8.3%, the Labor Department said Friday. The new inflation figure, the highest since 1981, will heighten pressure on the Federal Reserve to continue raising interest rates aggressively.

On a month-to-month basis, prices jumped 1% from April to May, much faster than the 0.3% increase from March to April. Contributing to that surge were much higher prices for everything from airline tickets to restaurant meals to new and used cars. Those price spikes also elevated so-called “core” inflation, a measure that excludes volatile food and energy prices. In May, core prices jumped a sharp 0.6% for a second straight month. They're now 6% above where they were a year ago.

Friday's report underscored fears that inflation is spreading well beyond energy and goods whose prices are being driven up by clogged supply chains and Russia's invasion of Ukraine. It also sent stock prices tumbling. The increased pressure on the Fed to raises rates even faster - which means higher-cost loans for consumers and businesses - will raise the risk of a recession, too.

“Virtually every sector has higher-than-normal inflation,” said Ethan Harris, head of global economic research at Bank of America. “It's made its way into every nook and cranny of the economy. That's the thing that makes it concerning, because it means it's likely to persist.”

Gas prices rose 4% just in May and have soared nearly 50% in one year. The national average price at the pump reached $4.99 Friday, according to AAA, edging closer to an inflation-adjusted record high of $5.40.

The cost of groceries surged nearly 12% last month from a year earlier, the biggest such increase since 1979. Rising prices for grain and fertilizer after Russia's war against Ukraine, is intensifying that rise. Restaurant prices jumped 7.4% in the past year, the largest 12-month gain since 1981, reflecting higher costs for food and workers.

Employers face immense pressure to raise pay in a job market that remains robust, with low unemployment, few layoffs, and near-record job openings. But while average wages are rising at their fastest pace in decades, they aren't increasing fast enough for most workers to keep pace with inflation. Many households accumulated savings from government stimulus aid during the pandemic and are now having to draw on those savings to pay bills.

Housing costs are still climbing. The government's shelter index, which includes rents, hotel rates and a measure of what it costs to own a home, increased 5.5% in the past year, the most since 1991. Airline fares are up nearly 38% in the past year, the sharpest such rise since 1980.

Rampant inflation is imposing severe pressures on families. Lower-income and Black and Hispanic Americans, in particular, are struggling because, on average, a larger proportion of their income is consumed by necessities.

In light of Friday's inflation reading, the Fed is all but certain to implement the fastest series of interest rate hikes in three decades. By sharply raising borrowing costs, the Fed hopes to cool spending and growth enough to curb inflation without tipping the economy into a recession. It will be a difficult balancing act.

The Fed has signaled that it will raise its key short-term rate by a half-point - double the size of the usual hike - next week and again in July. Some investors had hoped the Fed would then slow its rate increases to a quarter-point hike when it meets in September or perhaps even pause its credit tightening. But with inflation raging hot, investors now foresee yet another half-point hike in September, which would be the fourth since April.

Surveys show that Americans see high inflation as the nation’s top problem, and most disapprove of President Joe Biden’s handling of the economy. Congressional Republicans are hammering Democrats on the issue in the run-up to midterm elections this fall.

On Friday, Biden responded to the latest figures in a speech at the Port of Los Angeles, which is now moving a record amount of cargo under an agreement the White House has shepherded. Yet even as the number of ships waiting to unload at the port has dropped sharply, inflation has not.

“My administration," the president said, “is going to continue to do everything we can to lower the prices to the American people.”

Surging prices have forced Rocky Harper of Tucson, Arizona, to start doing gig work for delivery companies, on top of his regular full-time job with a package delivery service. His main job pays $800 a week, he said, which “used to be really good money and is now just above dirt-poor.

Harper, 44, said he and his fiancée are delaying marriage because they can’t afford it right now. They’ve cut off Netflix and Hulu. His car’s catalytic converter was stolen recently - an increasingly common theft - for the rare metals they contain that have shot up in price. A repair cost $1,300.

“With the food, gas and rent - holy cow,” he said. “I’m working a massive amount of overtime, just to make it, just to keep it together.”

A report from the World Bank this week made clear that high inflation is a global problem that threatens to slow economies around the world. For the 19 countries that use the euro currency, inflation fueled by rising food and fuel prices hit a record 8.1% last month, leading the European Central Bank to announce that it will raise interest rates for the first time in 11 years, starting in July and again in September.

In the coming months, prices in the United States may ease somewhat. Some large retailers, including Target, Walmart and Macy’s, are now stuck with too much of the patio furniture, electronics and other goods that suddenly are no longer in demand. Target said it's cutting prices due to mounds of unsold inventory.

Though Americans have soured on the economy, they have largely kept up their spending. They are increasingly turning to credit cards, with total card debt rising sharply in April, the Fed reported, though such debt has only barely surpassed pre-pandemic levels.

How long these trends - higher wages, extra savings and rising card debt - enable Americans to keep spending will help determine whether a recession can be avoided. To cool inflation, spending growth must be slowed.

For lower-income Americans, there are signs it's already slowing. Sales are weakening at retailers that cater to budget-conscious shoppers, like dollar stores. Walmart said customers are shifting down to cheaper items.

Research by the Bank of America Institute, which uses anonymous data from millions of their customers’ credit and debit card accounts, shows gasoline eating up a larger share of budgets.

For lower-income households - defined as those with incomes below $50,000 - spending on gas reached nearly 10% of all spending on credit and debit cards in the last week of May, the institute said. That’s up from about 7.5% in February, a steep increase in such a short period.

Many small businesses are still struggling to keep up with rising costs for supplies and labor, a sign that price hikes will continue. Andrew McDowell, founder of With Love Market & Cafe in Los Angeles, said he's paying more for food supplies, workers and reusable bags, which used to cost him 23 cents but now cost 45 cents.

The company’s chicken BLT now costs 20% more than it did before the pandemic. McDowell said he's grappling with the highest prices for supplies and workers he's ever faced. He thinks he may have to rise prices again, by 10% to 20%.

"Every product is impacted, every aspect of the business is affected,” McDowell said.

Comments / 0

Related
Matt Lillywhite

Biden Says "Inflation Is Unacceptably High." Announces Plan To Lower Prices

Inflation is way too high and is causing a significant amount of stress for Americans, per Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. Even President Biden is concerned about the rising cost of living. "The fact remains that inflation is unacceptably high," he said. "Inflation is a challenge for families across the country, and bringing it down is my top economic priority."
Daily Mail

Biden finally admits inflation is 'not coming down as quickly as needed' as it surges to new 41-year high of 8.6%: Groceries jump 12% and gasoline soars 49% as rising prices cause misery for consumers

President Joe Biden has conceded that inflation remains stubbornly high, after a key measure of prices blew past expectations, dashing any hopes that consumer price increases had peaked. The Labor Department's report on Friday showed that the consumer price index jumped 1 percent in May from the prior month, for...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
thecentersquare.com

Gas prices spike every day this week, hit another record high Friday

(The Center Square) – Gas prices increased another 5 cents over night to reach yet another record high, marking another week where costs rose every day as economists worry about how consumer spending will impact the economy overall. Gas prices have jumped 14 cents in just the last three...
TRAFFIC
wallstreetwindow.com

Thanks, Fed Economists: Inflation Surges Yet Again as Real Wages Drop – Ryan McMaken

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics released new Consumer Price Index data this morning, and it shows price inflation in May surged at the fastest rate since 1981. The overall CPI showed prices increased last month at a rate of 8.6 percent, year over year. That’s nearly a forty-one-year high—the highest since December 1981’s CPI surge of 8.9 percent.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Gas Prices#Inflation And Economy#Price Index#Consumer Prices#American#The Labor Department#The Federal Reserve#Fed
Agriculture Online

Grocery prices rise 11.9% in a year, worst increase since 1979

Led by meat, grocery prices are rising rapidly, up 11.9% in the past 12 months — even faster than the overall U.S. inflation rate of 8.6%, said the government in the Consumer Price Index report. “We’re going to live with this inflation for a while,” said President Biden over the weekend, despite administration efforts to reduce prices.
BUSINESS
Reuters

U.S. fuel and trucking costs power producer inflation

WASHINGTON, June 14 (Reuters) - U.S. producer prices increased solidly in May as the cost of gasoline surged, another sign of stubbornly high inflation that could force the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates as much as 75 basis points on Wednesday. The Labor Department report on Tuesday followed news...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Netflix
Cheddar News

Inflation Is Still Hot, as Food, Shelter, & Energy See Gains

While many were expecting inflation to ease up in May, the economy had other plans. The consumer price index increased 1 percent month-over-month in May, compared to a 0.3 percent increase in April. Inflation was up 8.6 percent year-over-year, which is up from 8.3 percent last month, hitting a new 40-year high.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Inflation reaches new 40-year high in May with no sign of slowing down

Inflation surged to yet another new 40-year high in May and showed no signs of slowing down. The Consumer Price Index (CPI), a measure of inflation, rose 8.6% annually in May, according to the latest report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). This comes after inflation had eased slightly in April, falling to 8.3% annually. On a monthly basis, inflation increased 1% from April to May.
BUSINESS
Washington Examiner

Inflation at 10.8% in producer index for May, near highest on record

Inflation as measured by producer wholesale prices ticked down to a still-smoldering 10.8% for the year ending in May, according to a report Tuesday from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, near the highest on record. Tuesday’s news signals more pain to come for households. The producer price index gauges the...
BUSINESS
Lootpress

US producer prices soar 10.8% in May as energy costs spike

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. producer prices surged 10.8% in May from a year earlier, underscoring the ongoing threat to the economy from inflation that shows no sign of slowing. Tuesday’s report from the Labor Department showed that the producer price index — which measures inflation before it reaches consumers — rose at slightly slower pace last month than in April, when it jumped 10.9% from a year earlier, and is down from an 11.5% yearly gain in March.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Wholesale prices rose 10.8% in May, near a record annual pace

The producer price index rose 0.8% for the month and 10.8% over the past year. The monthly gain was in line with estimates and the annual gain was slightly off the record 11.5% hit earlier this year. The data is significant in that prices at the wholesale level feed through...
BUSINESS
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

42K+
Followers
8K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy