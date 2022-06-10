ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

What is Ramsay Hunt syndrome?

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wXkLr_0g7CKQDV00
Tweet

(NEXSTAR) – On Friday, pop star Justin Bieber announced he has Ramsay Hunt syndrome. You may be unfamiliar with the syndrome, but you likely do know of chickenpox, which is caused by the same virus.

The Mayo Clinic explains the condition, caused by a herpes virus, “occurs when a shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve near one of your ears.” The syndrome can cause not only a shingles rash but also facial paralysis and hearing loss.

Bieber, 28, said in an Instagram video on Friday that he’s currently unable to move half of his face. The singer said he’s canceling tour dates for this reason.

“It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis,” said Bieber. “As you can see this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face; this nostril will not move. So there’s full paralysis on this side of my face.”

The condition is somewhat similar to the better-known Bell’s palsy, though Ramsay Hunt’s effects are more severe.

According to research published by Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery and Psychiatry, Ramsay Hunt recovery is much harder than recovery from Bell’s palsy (facial paralysis without a rash). Patients may also not recover completely, researchers write.

Other Ramsay Hunt symptoms include tinnitus, nausea, vertigo and involuntary eye movements.

“This is pretty serious, as you can see. I wish this wasn’t the case, but, obviously, my body’s telling me I’ve got to slow down,” Bieber explained Friday. “I hope you guys understand. I’ll be using this time to just rest and relax and get back to a hundred percent so that I can do what I was born to do.”

Bieber says he’s doing facial exercises and has “hope” that he’ll recover.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Justin Bieber experiencing ‘full paralysis’ on right side of face, due to virus

Justin Bieber has revealed that he’s experiencing “full paralysis” on the right side of his face, as a result of a virus. The “Peaches” singer, who is currently on his Justice World Tour, originally postponed his Toronto concert dates due to an undisclosed illness. However, on Friday (10 June), Bieber posted a video on Instagram to show and explain to fans the extent of his ailment, which he has attributed to Ramsay Hunt syndrome. The syndrome is said to occur in people who’ve had chickenpox. “Hey everyone, Justin here. I wanted to update you guys on what’s been going...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Ramsay Hunt Syndrome: What virus is Justin Bieber battling?

JUSTIN Bieber announced via his Instagram that he'd need an undetermined period off from his concert tour due to a scary health diagnosis. The star explained that he'd been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, affecting his ear and facial muscles. What is Ramsay Hunt Syndrome?. Ramsay Hunt Syndrome occurs in...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Bieber
The Independent

Mother with ‘more than 100 tumours’ in her body reveals the everyday symptom that was a sign of stage 4 cancer

A 30-year-old mother issued a death sentence after her heartburn turned out to be stage 4 bowel cancer like Bowelbabe Dame Deborah James is fundraising for £2k-a-month treatment that could buy her time to see her two children grow up “even just a little”.When “fit and healthy” catering assistant Amie Walton suddenly felt a shooting pain in both shoulders in September 2020, she dismissed it as fatigue from playing with son Harry, eight, and daughter Mia, six.But just 12 hours after arriving at Good Hope Hospital in Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham, where she lives with her fiancé, escalator engineer Chris Mills,...
CANCER
The Guardian

Deborah James describes anger and fear over dying of bowel cancer

Deborah James has said she is angry at the fact she is terminally ill, and scared of dying. The campaigner, 40, who was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016 and has documented her experiences since on social media, revealed that in the weeks since moving to end-of-life care she keeps “shouting at people and pushing them away”.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paralysis#Palsy#The Mayo Clinic#Bell#Journal Of Neurology
E! News

Son of General Hospital Stars Jack and Kristina Wagner Found Dead at 27

Jack and Kristina Wagner have suffered an unimaginable tragedy. The former couple's son, Harrison Wagner, has died at the age of 27, according to online records obtained by E! News from the Los Angeles Medical Examiner's Office. A spokesperson for the department confirmed to E! News that Harrison was found dead around 5 a.m. on June 6 in a parking lot located in the North Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vibe

Keke Wyatt Welcomes Her 11th Child And “Miracle Baby Boy”

Click here to read the full article. Keke Wyatt is officially a mom of 11 as she and her husband Zackariah announce the birth of their “miracle baby boy,” Ke’Zyah Jean Darring. Their newest bundle of joy and second child together arrived on May 27. Taking to Instagram, Wyatt shared a photo of her husband and child, explaining why she considers Ke’Zyah to be a miracle baby.More from VIBE.comKeke Wyatt Reveals She's Pregnant With Her 11th ChildKeke Wyatt Announces That She's Pregnant With Her Tenth ChildKeke Wyatt Says Her Child Is Cancer-Free “Most of you are familiar with the challenges I faced...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
TODAY.com

Al Roker has lost more weight over the past few months with 2 simple strategies

Al Roker is living proof that a low-carb diet and a regular walking routine can have a dramatic effect on hitting long-term health goals. The TODAY weatherman shared on Monday that he has lost "about 45 pounds" in the last "several months" by eating fewer carbohydrates and sticking to his daily walks. Al, 67, has been a major advocate of TODAY's 30-day walking plan, launched June 1.
WEIGHT LOSS
UPI News

Toby Keith reveals stomach cancer battle on Instagram

June 12 (UPI) -- Country music superstar Toby Keith revealed in an Instagram post Sunday that he has been battling stomach cancer. "Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer," Keith wrote. "I've spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time...
CELEBRITIES
Odyssey

Advice From Dying People

Despite the Depressive nature of the topic at hand and slightly ominous title, I want to preface this article by stating that my intent in writing this is to share what I have gained from working with individuals during their last chapters in this life. Although a taboo topic, death is an inevitable part of life and there is infinite beauty to reflect on before that time comes. Here are their thoughts (names have been changed in order to protect privacy).
HEALTH
POPSUGAR

What's Actually Happening When Someone Is in a Coma

If you've seen Netflix's "Senior Year," then you know it centers around main character Stephanie Conway (Rebel Wilson), a former high school cheerleader who falls into a coma only to wake up 20 years later still craving the title of prom queen. In the movie, Wilson's character remembers everything in her life as it was before the coma, almost as if her brain was frozen in time. But what actually happens to the brain during a coma is still not fully understood by the medical community. In fact, many of the realities of being comatose are overlooked in the film (like the fact that the coma lasted 20 years — that's actually a pretty rare occurrence!).
HEALTH
verywellhealth.com

What Is Morning Glory Syndrome?

Morning glory syndrome is a birth defect that affects the optic nerve in the eye and causes poor vision. It was named for the morning glory flower because of its similar appearance. Morning glory syndrome is relatively rare, affecting 2.6 out of every 100,000 people. This equals approximately 8,500 people in the United States.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Hill

The Hill

593K+
Followers
72K+
Post
449M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy