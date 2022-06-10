ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee Academy of Science class sets scholarship record

By Andrea Williams
TMJ4 News
 4 days ago
Excitement is in the air at Milwaukee Academy of Science, where the mission is to graduate urban students prepared to compete in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

The entire school came together to cheer on the graduating class of 2022, who has a record $10.2 million in scholarships and for the 8th year in a row, 100% of their seniors have college acceptances - something CEO Anthony McHenry is very proud of.

"It's incredible. Our kids and our staff have been through so much these past couple of years, but to see the outcome, the amazing outcomes, the record-setting outcomes of our graduates is a testament to their grit, their thirst, their hunger, but also the hope that they have and that comes from having a great relationship with the staff that we have here at Milwaukee Academy of Science," said McHenry.

Shariya Beckley has over $600,000 in scholarships and plans to attend the historically Black college, Jackson State University, in Mississippi. "I plan to major in elementary education and come back after I graduate and teach here at my school," said Beckley.

These students are prepared to graduate on Saturday and this parade is a tradition that happens every year. Lydia Leonard has attended Milwaukee Academy of Science since the 4th grade and is thrilled that it's now her time to shine! "This experience is just, it's so amazing... it's more than just a high school graduation for us, this is like a life accomplishment," said Leonard.

