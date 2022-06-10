ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PolitiFact Wisconsin: Tim Michels reverses course on WEC

By Charles Benson
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 4 days ago
The Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) has come under scrutiny by Republicans after the 2020 election, but one candidate for governor has gone from wanting to reform it to replacing it.

When businessman Tim Michels jumped into the race for governor he joined the chorus of other Republicans talking about election integrity

"One of his first initiatives, perhaps unsurprisingly, focused on what to do about elections in Wisconsin to assure that they're fair. Michels said plainly that what he wanted to do was reform the Wisconsin Elections Commission," said Greg Borowski with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

PolitiFact Wisconsin says Michels' call for reform was significant because it was different. Many other Republicans, including his rivals in the governor's race, called for abolishing the WEC that republicans had created.

"He called for senior staff members to be terminated and made to reapply for the jobs." said Borowski. "He wanted the executive director to be confirmed by the State Senate."

But two weeks later, PolitiFact Wisconsin's says Michels was saying the WEC was not salvageable and reversed course by calling for it to be abolished.

Several days later, former President Donald Trump, who has falsely claimed the 2020 election was stolen, announced his endorsement for Michels.

"When we use the flip a meter, we're simply looking at whether a politician has been consistent over time, and whether to disband the election commission. Michels has not been. It took a mere two weeks for a shift," said Borowski. "On this issue, we give him a full flop."

Read more at PolitiFact Wisconsin here.

Comments / 49

Patrick Case
4d ago

It seems that all of the Conservative Republican candidates simply cannot find a straight track and stay on topic. Changing their minds and proposing one commitment then doing a full flop in the other direction. I am glad that I won't support this tendency. I CHOOSE to be an Independent.

Reply(1)
15
Jamie Petit
3d ago

I see all kinds of tangents so back to the topic. I find it funny that the Republicans want to get rid of what they created under Gov. Walker to enforce election laws. Replacing the previous oversight that kept getting them in trouble for breaking election laws. Hmmm? Any parallels?

Reply
6
barb windle
3d ago

Falsely accuse the election of being stolen? It was stolen! And it will be again if some drastic measures are not taken NOW! Anyone that thinks this resident and administration has the good of the USA citizens in mind needs to have their heads examined. Look deeper people, your news stations that you are depending on for information are not giving you all the facts. You are being told only what they want you to know. It is totally censored and you need to dig deeper if you want to find out the real facts.. Its not pretty! The USA is being destroyed from within!

Reply
2
