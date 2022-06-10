ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brush fire south of Tucson Airport

By Anne Simmons
 4 days ago
UPDATE: Tucson Fire Department has reported that this fire is now contained and intersection of South Nogales Highway and East Hermans Road is now open.

Original Story:

Tucson Fire Department is responding to a two-alarm fire south of Tucson International Airport.

People are being asked to avoid the area around South Nogales Highway and East Hermans Road.

Additional agencies, including Tucson Airport Fire, are assisting with the effort.

A Raytheon employee reached out to KGUN 9, saying that employees were notified via text message that the fire was "uncontained."

Raytheon employees were instructed not to use the west gate.

——-
