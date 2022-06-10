Brush fire south of Tucson Airport

UPDATE: Tucson Fire Department has reported that this fire is now contained and intersection of South Nogales Highway and East Hermans Road is now open.

Original Story:

Tucson Fire Department is responding to a two-alarm fire south of Tucson International Airport.

People are being asked to avoid the area around South Nogales Highway and East Hermans Road.

Additional agencies, including Tucson Airport Fire, are assisting with the effort.

A Raytheon employee reached out to KGUN 9, saying that employees were notified via text message that the fire was "uncontained."

Raytheon employees were instructed not to use the west gate.

——-

Anne Simmons is a digital content producer for KGUN 9 . Anne got her start in television while still a student at the University of Arizona. Before joining KGUN, she managed multiple public access television stations in the Bay Area and has worked as a video producer in the non-profit sector. Share your story ideas and important issues with Anne by emailing anne.simmons@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram or LinkedIn .