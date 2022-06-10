ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lockwood, MT

Bear killed after trapping Lockwood resident inside home

By Casey Conlon
Q2 News
Q2 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BjW61_0g7CKDzI00

A bear that had been sighted on multiple properties in the Emerald Hills area of Lockwood was killed Friday morning after trapping a resident inside his house, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.

The resident was attempting to take down bird feeders that were likely attracting the bear to the area, but the bear would not move away from the door. He called FWP, which sent a game warden out to investigate.

"The game warden went out to see if they could do something with the bear," said FWP Region 5 communication manager Bob Gibson. "But at that point, it was obvious the only action was to dispatch the bear."

FWP received calls all week about at least two bears in the area. Gibson said that's not surprising for Emerald Hills.

"We deal with it all the time," he said. "It's just perfect bear habitat, and bears do live there. Our job and the job of the people who live there are to keep those bears from getting in trouble."

Martin and Charmin Brougham saw the bear drinking from a bird bath on their property Thursday, about 20 feet from their front door. Their dog, Echo, alerted them to the bear's presence, right before Charmin was about to walk out.

"Had the dog not barked, she would have walked out the door and run into the bear," Martin said. "He wasn't aggressive to us in the slightest though. He left our garbage can alone, and it had trash in it."

They were one of the lucky ones. Gibson said FWP received reports of the bear getting into trash cans and other food sources at homes in the area, so they didn't feel it could be rehabilitated. Gibson said often a bear's singular focus will be finding food. FWP urges people to clean out barbecue grills and to get rid of bird feeders filled with sugar water, or any other smell attractants.

This is the second bear-related issue in the region in the last three days. A black bear was captured near Fromberg on Wednesday and relocated by FWP.

"FWP got involved before the bear was aggressive and had become acclimated to garbage, bird feeders, barbecues," Gibson said. "Our bear specialist was able to trap that bear, take it up in the mountains and turn it loose where it would be away from people.

"We don't want bears to start associating food with people, because that's when they get aggressive."

Gibson said the other bear in the Emerald Hills area has not shown signs of being aggressive yet, so they are simply monitoring the situation for now.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLR10 News

Three tigers and one lion rescued from roadside zoo in Oklahoma

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. — Four big cats were rescued from a defunct drive-thru roadside zoo in northeast Oklahoma on Friday, June 10, 2022. The AZA-accredited Oakland Zoo in Oakland, CA, and the globally accredited big cat sanctuaries—Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge in Eureka Springs, AR, and Lions Tigers & Bears in Alpine, CA—collaborated to rescue the […]
EUREKA SPRINGS, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lockwood, MT
Local
Montana Pets & Animals
City
Fromberg, MT
Local
Montana Lifestyle
State
Montana State
Q2 News

Body found in Yellowstone River in Lockwood

The body of a woman was found Monday night in the Yellowstone River in Lockwood near the East Bridge, and authorities are investigating the incident as a possible homicide. Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder said Tuesday in a news release that the body was found around 9 p.m. by people in the area who were looking at the high river level.
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Gibson
Outsider.com

Yellowstone National Park Evacuates Visitors as ‘Extreme’ Flooding Ravages Park

Yellowstone National Park evacuated visitors within the park’s northern portion this morning after historic flooding began ripping through the park. At first, roads in the northern portion of Yellowstone National Park (YELL) would close. Before 9:30 a.m. Monday, June 13, torrential rainfall brought “substantial flooding” to the area, causing rockslides, mudslides, and road collapses. But the situation would escalate so quickly that park officials were forced to evacuate all visitors within Yellowstone’s northern portion of the park.
PARK COUNTY, MT
mybighornbasin.com

Flood Updates for Yellowstone & Montana, How to Donate

The flooding in Yellowstone and southwest Montana continues to wash away houses, bridges, and roads. According to the National Park Service, “All inbound traffic through all entrances is closed at this time due to extremely hazardous conditions from unprecedented amounts of rainfall. Roads in the northern portion of the park are also closed due to heavy flooding and rockslides.”
PARK COUNTY, MT
KBZK News

VIDEO/PHOTOS: Flooding, high waters in Gallatin County, southwestern Montana force closures, alerts

BOZEMAN - Gallatin County officials are warning residents that rivers in the area are high and reaching flood levels. Due to high water, and flooding conditions the Gallatin County Road and Bridge Department has closed the bridge on Williams Road West between Gallatin Road/Highway 191 and Gateway South Road. This closure will remain in effect until the waters recede.
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Trapping#Black Bear#Montana Fish#Fwp Region 5#Repor
yourbigsky.com

Areas in Montana respond to extensive flooding

The Stillwater County Sheriff and Coroner’s office announced Monday morning that the Roads and Bridges Department, law enforcement, and fire rescue have been deployed in several areas of the county. The towns of Nye, Fishtail, and Absarokee along the Stillwater River are experiencing substantial flooding. Voluntary evacuations from areas...
STILLWATER COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Slideshow: Photos show flood damage around Montana

Parts of southwest Montana and Yellowstone National Park are being hit hard by flooding. New photos coming in from our viewers show roads and bridges washed out, dramatic rescue efforts and rivers of water flowing down city streets. If you can safely take photos or videos of flooding in your...
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
KELOLAND TV

Yellowstone water headed to Missouri River

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The water in the Yellowstone River that charged through the Yellowstone National Park should end up in the Missouri River and eventually, South Dakota. The national park was closed as of June 14 because of mudslides and damage caused by the flooded Yellow Stone...
POLITICS
Q 105.7

NY Invasive Species Week Ends! This Fish Still Needs to Be Killed!

New York's Invasive Species Awareness Week concludes today but that doesn't mean they have stopped invading. We need to take this knowledge forward while we are fishing, hiking or boating and stop the spread of these bugs, fish and plants. In this particular instance we are focused on one specific...
ANIMALS
Q2 News

Q2 News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy