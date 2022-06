WARREN, Mich. – Some neighbors in Warren saw a man walk out of his home covered in blood this past weekend after a bomb exploded. Officials say that a 38-year-old Warren homeowner was taken to the hospital on Saturday after an explosive device he was handling reportedly went off in his home. The man lost one of his hands and suffered burns on more than half of his body. On top of that, his home -- located on Gentner Street near 8 Mile Road and Gratiot Avenue -- caught fire.

