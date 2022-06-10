ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, WV

What possible disaster declaration could mean for NCWV

By WDTV News Staff
WDTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Following major flooding across the state on May 6th, Governor Jim Justice has asked president Joe Biden to issue a disaster declaration. If the request is granted, money won’t just be available for the three counties that were in a state of emergency that day, all 55...

www.wdtv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTRF- 7News

AEP says they have no estimate of when power will be restored

(WTRF)–Across Ohio and Marshall County, thousands of residents are without power.   Countless businesses have shut down operations for the day with no clear answer on how long they will be stuck without power.   Joelle Moray, external affairs manager for AEP says there is an estimated 16,000 customers in Marshall and Ohio County without electricity.  Moray says this […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

State of emergency is declared as power outage wreaks havoc

WHEELING. W.Va. (WTRF) — Ohio County EMA Director Lou Vargo says it’s not often that we get hurricane force winds, 60 to 80 miles an hour, tearing trees out of the ground, and wreaking havoc on power lines. With trees and power lines down, caution tape is up. Wheeling Police Department Chief Shawn Schwertfeger says, “If we’ve closed a roadway, it’s because of […]
WHEELING, WV
WJHL

Appalachian Power: Thousands lose electricity in SWVA after storm

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – After a series of storms swept through the Tri-Cities early Tuesday, thousands lost power service in southwest Virginia. According to Appalachian Power’s live outage map, which serves over 10 counties throughout News Channel 11’s coverage area, over 1000 homes in the area were without power around 4:30 p.m., down from […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buckhannon, WV
Bridgeport, WV
Government
City
Bridgeport, WV
WDTV

Department of Highways may not be funding traffic study for Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Clarksburg is still planning their two-way traffic study, but it may cost more than initially anticipated. As it stands right now, the city has submitted a request for proposal, meaning they’re looking for businesses to conduct the study that will best suit the city’s needs.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Severe weather causes flooding in NCWV

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - There have been several reports of flooding across north-central West Virginia from the severe thunderstorms in the area. Most Flash Flood Warnings in the area have expired, but these remain active until 4 p.m.:. Randolph County. Upshur County. A full list of active weather alerts for...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WOWK 13 News

Power outages create huge risk during Tri-State heat advisory

UPDATE (1:33 p.m.) According to Appalachian Power, employees and contract workers are still working to assess damage after heavy wind, rain and lightning on Monday night and early Tuesday morning. Director of Communications, Phil Moye, says that about 73,000 customers were left without power at the height of the storm and that the majority of […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Justice
Person
Joe Biden
WSAZ

Severe thunderstorms down trees, knock out power to thousands

HUNTINGTON/CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Severe thunderstorms tore through much of the region Monday night, downing trees and knocking out power to thousands. The fast-moving storm line, which progressed through the region from northwest to the southeast, spawned several severe thunderstorm warnings, including in Cabell and Kanawha counties where the National Weather Service advised of winds up to 70 mph and quarter-size hail.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Storm threat lingers through Friday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Meteorologist Tom Mazza at the National Weather Service in Charleston stopped short of calling Monday’s storms a derecho, but said they had similar characteristics. The severity of the winds and damages caused many to draw parallels to the unusual storm from a decade ago which caused widespread power outages across more than 80 percent of the state.
WVNS

Gov. Justice declares Juneteenth a State Holiday

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – Today, June 13, 2022, Governor Jim Justice officially declared that Juneteenth will be observed as a State Holiday. Juneteenth, recognized on June 19 each year, celebrates the ending of slavery in the United States. It falls on the date of June 19 which was when Union Major General Gordon Granger arrived […]
POLITICS
Metro News

Trees down, power outages following powerful line of storms

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Crews are responding to thousands of power outages caused by severe overnight storms. Appalachian Power more 65,000 outages as of 7 a.m. Tuesday morning in West Virginia. The most outages are in Ohio County with more than 15,000 followed by Kanawha, Putnam and Cabell counties. Mon...
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back To Us#Disaster Declaration#Power Lines#Disaster Management#Upshur#Randolph Counties
WDTV

COVID-19 W.Va. | Total deaths surpass 7,000

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia DHHR reports there have officially been more than 7,000 deaths in the state attributed to COVID-19. As of Monday, there are 1,989 active cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia and a total of 7,001 deaths from COVID-19. “This is a milestone that none...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WDTV

Harrison County residents without landline services

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Thousands of Harrison County Frontier customers are without phone service. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office made a post on Sunday alerting residents to the problem with landlines. As of 2:45pm Sunday, roughly 2,800 customers were without landline services. If you have an emergency the sheriff’s...
WTRF- 7News

List of places closed in Wheeling due to outages

Advanced Dentistry in Elm Grove City of Wheeling offices Bridge Tavern & Grill Centre Market Catholic Charities (No meal delivery) Elm grove animal hospital Elm grove animal hospital FeltonCPA Goodwin Foot and Ankle Center  Just Smiles-Dr. Joy Harr Pizza Hut Elm Grove Steele Pediatric Dentistry in Elm Grove Wheeling Park Pool/ Day Camp Wheeling Coffee […]
WHEELING, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Environment
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Doddridge, Harrison by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 09:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Doddridge; Harrison The National Weather Service in Charleston West Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Doddridge County in northern West Virginia Northern Harrison County in northern West Virginia * Until 1000 AM EDT. * At 937 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Jacksonburg, or 11 miles west of Mannington, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Shinnston, Salem, Lumberport, Enterprise, Wallace, Center Point and Sedalia. This includes Route 50 in West Virginia between mile markers 64 and 69. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Woman reportedly swept away in flash flood

WILEYVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Rescue teams are searching for a woman reportedly swept away by flood waters Tuesday morning in Wetzel County. The Hundred Volunteer Fire Department received a call from the woman’s friend around 10:30 a.m. Assistant Chief Tom Powell tells 5 News when they arrived on the...
WILEYVILLE, WV
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Marion, Marshall, Monongalia, Preston, Wetzel by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 09:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 10:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Marion; Marshall; Monongalia; Preston; Wetzel The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Monongalia County in northern West Virginia Wetzel County in northern West Virginia Southwestern Preston County in northeastern West Virginia Marshall County in northern West Virginia Marion County in northern West Virginia * Until 1015 AM EDT. * At 926 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pine Grove, or 13 miles east of New Martinsville, moving southeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. * Locations impacted include Fairmont, Mannington, Pleasant Valley, Barrackville, Monongah, Pine Grove, Jacksonburg, Farmington, Worthington, Smithfield, Reader, and Folsom. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MARION COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Citynet Center to get a new sign at The Bridge Sports Complex

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport City Council voted to approve a contract to construct a new sign in front of the Citynet Center. City Engineer Beth Fox told council they received their lowest bid from City Neon INC. The cost for this project would add up to $74,250. Fox...
BRIDGEPORT, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy