What possible disaster declaration could mean for NCWV

Effective: 2022-06-14 09:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Doddridge; Harrison The National Weather Service in Charleston West Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Doddridge County in northern West Virginia Northern Harrison County in northern West Virginia * Until 1000 AM EDT. * At 937 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Jacksonburg, or 11 miles west of Mannington, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Shinnston, Salem, Lumberport, Enterprise, Wallace, Center Point and Sedalia. This includes Route 50 in West Virginia between mile markers 64 and 69. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

