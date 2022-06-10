ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Benito, TX

San Benito CISD employees die in crash

By Victoria Lopez
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 4 days ago

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The San Benito Police Department is investigating a crash that left two school district employees dead Friday.

Friday morning, at approximately 7:30 a.m. San Benito PD officers responded to the 27000 block of State Highway 345 in reference to a two-vehicle crash.

According to an initial investigation, it is believed a delivery truck was traveling northbound when it struck a vehicle that was attempting to do a U-turn.

As a result of the crash, the two men occupying the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene.

The San Benito Consolidated Independent School District has confirmed the men to be athletic trainers, Robert Garza and Raul Ramos.

Garza served as the athletic trainer at San Benito High School, and Ramos served in the same capacity at San Benito Veterans Memorial Academy.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

