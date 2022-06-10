ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man wanted for ‘suspicious incident’ with minor at Vanderbilt Beach

By Robert Rose
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YdWq5_0g7CIvSK00

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. – Collier County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a report of a suspicious incident at Vanderbilt Beach earlier this week.

A 13-year-old boy told detectives he was approached by an unknown adult male at around 7:15 pm in a beach restroom.

According to officials, the man in question is described as Hispanic, approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and between 180-200 pounds with bleached blonde hair and brown eyes. He was tan, clean shaven, and had three piercings in both earlobes. At the time of the incident, he was wearing blue shorts and a white tank top.

According to detectives, he spoke broken English with a heavy accent. Detectives were able to release this composite of him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iyjbW_0g7CIvSK00
Collier County Sheriff’s Office

Anyone with information is asked to call the Collier County Sheriff’s Office at (239) 252-9300, or to remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 780-8477.

