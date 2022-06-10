ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Addressing the rising number of melatonin overdoses in children

By Adrienne Oglesby
 4 days ago

There has been an increasing number of melatonin overdoses in kids.

It is a problem across the country and here in North Dakota.

Many people see Melatonin as a sleepy pill or gummy.

“Melatonin as such is a hormone that is secreted by the brain it is a naturally derived chemical within our own system the purpose of it to trigger sleep or to get that individual to fall asleep,” said Dr. Wahab.

According to the CDC, there has been a 530 percent jump over the past decade of melatonin overdoses in children.

We spoke with CHI’s pediatrician, Dr. Parveen Wahab, who says the escalade may be related to the pandemic.

“When you mentioned these cases are coming out, these rises that we are seeing have been happening in this new COVID phase right? That is primarily we think is social isolation, lack of activity, they have significantly increased screen time,” Dr. Wahab said.

During the pandemic and even now, children’s anxiety levels have skyrocketed.

Spending so much time at home, in front of mobile devices and tv screens, their sleep hormones are not being triggered.

“Okay my child is active at bedtime, my child is not falling asleep and melatonin is considered as an easy supplement and wide availability just makes it more prone for these cases to happen, “said Dr. Wahab.

She said, “most of the parents misinterpret it as a vitamin or so it is not and establishing a sleep hygiene takes a good amount of effort from the guardian or the parent.”

Dr. Wahab said there is no difference between children and adult melatonin besides the dosage.

She said, “we haven’t had any hospitalizations because of melatonin overdose as such, but if we look at poison control reports naturally, they have tripled the number of calls that they have received for melatonin overdose from 0.5 percent cases it has gone up to like 3.5 to 4 percent cases.”

According to Healthline, some symptoms of melatonin overdose include dizziness, headaches, anxiety, diarrhea, and joint pain.

So we asked Dr. Wahab, what can parents do to keep their children safe?

“Good sleep habits, reducing the stress, increasing physical activity is what is going to make the difference. Set sleep time, regular wake-up time, including weekends,” Dr. Wahab said.

Children who have overdosed have been hospitalized, mechanically ventilated and even reported deaths.

Dr. Wahab said even adults need to set better sleep environments for themselves, which includes putting down the phone and not taking it to bed.

