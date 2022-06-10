Eat Black Charlotte deemed a success

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For many young adults, graduation is a time for celebrating the next chapter and new opportunities. That includes David Itson, who lost his mother, Tamara Itson, suddenly in 2013. Just a young boy at the time, Itson still remembered her smile. He said, "Even though I can't say verbatim what I remember of her, I do remember her presence. And, I do remember that every day that I walk and I breathe is for her. And that is essentially my purpose for living."

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO