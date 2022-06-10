Eat Black Charlotte deemed a success

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Every Tuesday through the end of September you can now catch the Rosa Parks Farmers Market in West Charlotte, offering the community fresh foods and other items, all from Black-owned farmers and vendors. The farmers market found along West Trade Street first began back in 2015...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today we are going to awaken your focus potential. 1. Focus on your strong points. There are areas in life in which you excel. There are areas in life where you don’t perform your best. Tap into your strong areas and allow yourself the room to grow.
CORNELIUS, N.C. — The waters at Ramsey Creek are calm waiting for Wednesday when the beach will open for daily visitors on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. to coincide with the end of the CMS school year. The man-made beach has been open from...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — June is Pride Month, a time of celebration for visibility, equality, and self-affirmation for the LGBTQ community. A Charlotte transgender woman is opening up about her journey. “I knew when I was a kid, I knew when I was 4-years-old,” Madison Hiatt said. In 2021,...
CORNELIUS, N.C. — Across the country, animal hospitals and clinics are at a breaking point. The nationwide veterinarian shortage is now taking a toll on Charlotte region animal hospitals. When Bruce Marschner's dog, Jasper, started vomiting foam at his home in Cornelius on a Sunday, he panicked. “I was...
Charlotte was *this* close to winning its first ever James Beard Award, but despite Chef Greg Collier’s loss it’s been a historic year for our local food scene. What’s happening: The three-time nominee didn’t win best chef in the Southeast, but the Leah & Louise chef made it further than any Charlotte chef before him. […]
This guide is proudly presented by OrthoCarolina – our partners in healthy living. If you want more outdoor itinerary inspiration, check out OrthoCarolina’s blog. Happy exploring. It’s hot out. Here are some local spraygrounds to take the whole family to cool off. For the uninitiated, a sprayground is a combo playground and water fountain. There […]
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte will soon have a new theater where independent films will be shown. The Independent Picture House is hosting its grand opening on June 24. The nonprofit community cinema plans to screen diverse, foreign, arthouse and independent films. It’s located in NoDa at 4237 Raleigh St.,...
SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — As mental health continues to be a top priority in so many lives, a Charlotte clinical therapist is using his platform to build a culture of mental health for Black and Brown boys. He’s doing so with affirmation cards that he hopes can make a...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Don’t Miss it! There’s still one more day to join the festivities for Charlotte’s Black-owned restaurant week. The festivities began on June 3rd and will run through June 12th. Charlotte city-goers can get a taste of several black-owned food spots in Queen City.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For many young adults, graduation is a time for celebrating the next chapter and new opportunities. That includes David Itson, who lost his mother, Tamara Itson, suddenly in 2013. Just a young boy at the time, Itson still remembered her smile. He said, "Even though I can't say verbatim what I remember of her, I do remember her presence. And, I do remember that every day that I walk and I breathe is for her. And that is essentially my purpose for living."
STATESVILLE, N.C. — An 18-year-old female was shot and killed early Monday morning, Statesville Police confirm. According to officials, the shooting happened in the 1200 block off 5th Street. Police said one of its officers heard the shooting and immediately responded to the scene. You can stream WCNC Charlotte...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In 2021, a Charlotte plus-size dancer got the chance of a lifetime after being selected as a cast member on Lizzo's show "Watch Out for the Big Grrrls." Charity Holloway started the plus-size dance troupe 4Thirty-Two in Charlotte in 2016. In 2021, she was selected as...
RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) is preparing for COVID-19 vaccine distribution for under 5-years-old. "It is exciting that our best tool against COVID-19 – safe and effective vaccines – could soon be available to our youngest North Carolinians, and because of our preparation, on day one in all 100 counties," NCDHHS Secretary Kody H. Kinsley said.
When people stop by Shuffletown Park in North Charlotte they'll find an oddly paved walking trail. The pavement wasn't made for walking, but if you do decide to get your steps in just know you're on a piece of motorsports history. It’s the former Shuffletown Dragway.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We’re continuing to deal with the extreme heat and the hot weather can take a toll on your car. Some drivers are ending up at mechanic shops like the Auto Shop of the Carolinas with heat-related problems. “The more I drive, the more I use...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's going to be a week to be Weather Aware in Charlotte, as extreme temperatures are possible due to a heatwave that will make it feel well over 100 degrees in the Carolinas. A Heat Advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Monday, with heat index...
