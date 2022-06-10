ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

The Car Chip Supply Shortage Is Getting Contentious

By Steven Symes
Motorious
Motorious
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HFyv1_0g7CIOlh00

There’s plenty of disagreement about where we are and what to expect next…

You likely have been hearing conflicting news about the global chip shortage and how it’s affecting the auto industry. There are plenty of news sources repeating what Ford CEO Jim Farley said a couple of weeks ago, that the shortage is waning and will be over by the beginning of next year. That talking point has been repeated by the U.S. Department of Commerce. However, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger rained on that parade, declaring the chip shortage is going to last another two years.

Check out the Motorious Podcast on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and other podcast platforms.

If Gelsinger is right and Farley is wrong, that means the shortage will last through 2024. Considering that for May of this year, US car sales were down 21 percent year-over-year, even though consumer demand is still strong, it would seem a recovery could very well be a long way off. New car prices are also continuing their upward trend, with many shoppers paying well over sticker.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24UVk9_0g7CIOlh00

In an interview at Davos during the recent World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, Gelsinger cited equipment shortages for the company’s new production facilities as being a choke point in the process. He also touched on how ramping up domestic semiconductor production isn’t an overnight process, reinforcing the fact a solution is going to take time.

Pretty much everyone agrees the semiconductor fiasco we’re facing today began as the result of pandemic mitigation measures. Manufacturing facilities were scaled back or even shut down as many treated covid as a civilization-ending condition. When consumer demand for automobiles bounced back much sooner than many in the industry were expecting, the supply chain couldn’t handle the strain. That meant fewer new cars being made, the cost of old cars skyrocketing, and plenty more market weirdness.

While automakers are pushing increasingly advanced onboard tech in new cars, not to mention promoting electrification as the next big thing, there’s little discussion about what these innovations require when it comes to semiconductors. The demand for chips in the automotive market is increasing steeply. That demand is on a collision course with the brutal reality that Russia’s military actions are throwing global supply chains into chaos, especially when it comes to neon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0431Sa_0g7CIOlh00

The global supply of neon has been kinked as a result of the Russian invasion. Ukraine’s two neon-refining facilities have been responsible for about half of neon used in the world. Both facilities stopped production as the Russian invasion kicked off and have become part of the collateral damage of the war.

Neon is essential to control lasers which etch semiconductor chips. Eventually, the decreased supply is going to have serious ramifications for chip production, so the chip shortage problems we’ve been experiencing since the pandemic shutdowns could conceivably worsen if something isn’t done.

Just how long the currently supply of neon gas will last is an item of great debate. Some think it’s already pretty much depleted. Others argue we have at least a few more months. But the production of neon typically happens at steel plants since it uses some of the same processes and technologies, so it isn’t a natural resource only found in Ukraine. After Russia invaded Crimea, some US steel plants adjusted their air separation so they could capture neon. Other countries began taking similar steps. Before those changes, Ukraine was responsible for about 70 percent of the global neon supply.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2exhCZ_0g7CIOlh00

China is another big neon producer, with several companies in the communist country churning out semiconductor-grade purified gas. Starting in December of last year, Chinese neon prices began climbing rapidly as anticipation of the Russian onslaught heightened. Here in the US, the White House even told semiconductor companies to start looking for new sources of neon since the supply from Ukraine would likely be disrupted.

It’s possible facilities have adjusted laser settings to help neon gases last longer. There’s also a process for recycling neon. Since the industry is notoriously secretive about their practices, we know precious little about what’s actually happening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZBRXY_0g7CIOlh00

A real question is whether too much emphasis is being placed on the neon shortage as a way to cast the Ukraine-Russia war in a certain light? While that’s certainly possible, even as the world moves to pick up the slack in the neon supply, the Russian invasion poses other threats to the semiconductor industry. Russia has been a huge supplier of materials needed to produce chips, like palladium, nickel, and C4F6. Military conflict can absolutely throw global supply chains into disarray, especially when heavily industrialized nations are involved.

Even with the difficulties, Gelsinger put a positive spin on the impact of inflation on Intel’s business. While he said the commercial end is doing just fine, with fewer individuals demanding chips he sees an opportunity to play catchup and hopefully cure some of the supply chain woes. However, there is a risk inflation could wreak havoc instead of becoming a positive for the chip shortage situation.

With competing narratives about what’s happening with the global semiconductor chip supply and when the crisis will end, it’s difficult to know what’s coming next.

Sources: VOX EU, R&D World, Reuters, Associated Press, Ford Authority, Yahoo Finance

Photos via Intel, GM, Ford, Stellantis

Comments / 84

Bob Michaels
4d ago

The last thing the car companies want is that chip shortage to end! They are making money without massive inventories. And prices have never been higher. The lack of supply has even allowed dealerships to take an attitude that they could care less about customers and charge whatever they want.

Reply(6)
73
Dale Guillot
4d ago

well how about that! looks like China and Biden are in cahoots by holding chips back from manufacturers to get rid of fossil fuel vehicles and make fortunes on his electric golf cart vehicles with his cronies and their investments. why do you think that they are pushing for their green plan.

Reply(7)
50
Brian Corliss
4d ago

Obama created a shortage of parts when he was in office with the crush it event and now a shortage of new cars during Bidens.... coincidence??

Reply(7)
31
Related
TheStreet

Ford and Tesla Send a Big Warning to India

The match between Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report and Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report has intensified, as Ford has begun producing and delivering the F-150 Lightning electric pickup. The legacy automaker hopes that the electric version of the best-selling F-150 will appeal to both buyers...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Us Steel#European Union#Automobile#Gm#Ford#Apple Podcasts
Mashed

The Unexpected Food That's Seeing A Huge Price Spike Right Now

If you've been experiencing sticker shock when you head to the grocery store these days, you are not alone. When 2022 kicked off, grocery prices broke a 13-year record, and it appears that trend is continuing. CBS News reported that as the United States faces the highest rate of inflation the country has experienced in 40 years, food prices that have already skyrocketed are anticipated to continue their rising trajectory. Per the Consumer Price Index Summary, we are currently paying as much as 10% more for our pantry staples. CBS News cites both supply chain issues and an increase in demand as contributing to this financial food storm.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Youtube
Country
China
FOXBusiness

When will the stock market hit bottom? Goldman says watch for this signal

The stock market has gotten obliterated in a widespread selloff this month, and equities are likely to see further losses before the Federal Reserve signals that the conclusion of monetary tightening, according to Goldman Sachs strategists. In an analyst note this week, Goldman strategist Vickie Chang said the stock selloff...
STOCKS
Washington Examiner

If China ends up invading Taiwan, it started last weekend

China’s latest aggressive military activities near Taiwan have many observers speculating if, or when, Beijing will invade the island democracy. If China does end up moving against the island, the process started last weekend, when Beijing made yet another assertive messaging effort and Washington did the exact opposite. When...
POLITICS
Reason.com

GM Slashes Prices for Its Electric Vehicles (To Compete With Tesla)

This week, The Verge reported that General Motors' 2023 Chevy Bolt electric vehicles (E.V.) have dropped in price by 18 percent since 2022, down to $26,595 from $32,495. Meanwhile, BMW in the last few weeks announced plans to alter its E.V. battery design, which is estimated to yield a 30 percent drop in materials costs over the next few years. And Ford CEO Jim Farley told attendees of the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference on Wednesday that he anticipates a "huge price war" in the E.V. industry in the coming years, as more and more carmakers price cars around that $25,000 mark.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Facing record inflation, Biden chides Exxon, oil companies for profits

LOS ANGELES, June 10 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday accused the U.S. oil industry, and Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) in particular, of capitalizing on a supply shortage to fatten profits after a report showed inflation surging to a new 40-year record. U.S. consumer inflation accelerated in May...
POTUS
Interesting Engineering

China reportedly found massive amounts of uranium at a depth of 10,000 feet

According to a report from the South China Morning Post, nuclear authorities in China discovered rich uranium deposits at shallow depths below the Earth. The discovery, which is being touted as a breakthrough for the country's national security, could also change the scientific community's understanding of uranium formation, providing a new avenue for uranium detection worldwide.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Motorious

Motorious

Charlotte, NC
69K+
Followers
6K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

 https://www.motorious.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy