Mount Pleasant, MI

The Season with Beal City Softball: District Playoffs

By Joey DeBerardino
 4 days ago
This spring, MISportsNow is taking you behind the scenes and giving you an exclusive look at the Beal City softball program.

New episodes of the miniseries are released every Thursday on MISportsNow.com, YouTube and the free VUit app.

In this week’s episode, Beal City wins 15 of its last 16 games to close out the regular season. The Aggies open postseason play against Coleman, the six-time defending district champions in Division 4.

MISportsNow is Northern Michigan’s home for exclusive coverage of high school and college athletics. Featuring original video, stories and photo galleries as well as scores and schedules, MISportsNow.com is Northern Michigan’s go-to spot for up-to-date coverage of more than 100 high schools – from Isabella County to the Eastern U.P. MISportsNow gives fans and student-athletes the unique opportunity to interact with the 9&10 News and Local 32 sports team by sharing video, photos and story ideas.

 https://www.misportsnow.com

