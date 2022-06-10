The Season with Beal City Softball: District Playoffs

This spring, MISportsNow is taking you behind the scenes and giving you an exclusive look at the Beal City softball program.

New episodes of the miniseries are released every Thursday on MISportsNow.com, YouTube and the free VUit app.

In this week’s episode, Beal City wins 15 of its last 16 games to close out the regular season. The Aggies open postseason play against Coleman, the six-time defending district champions in Division 4.