In a battle of first place teams in their respective divisions of the Carolina League, it was the Myrtle Beach Pelicans that got the upper hand on the Fredericksburg Nationals in the six-game series, taking Game 1 by a score of 2-0. This is the third time in the last two road trips that the FredNats have been shut out.

FREDERICKSBURG, VA ・ 7 HOURS AGO