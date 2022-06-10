ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

NFL Owner Sued by Sister, Accused of 'Misogynistic' Behavior

By Brian Jones
Popculture
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn NFL owner is being sued by his sister as they have an ongoing legal battle over control of the team. According to ESPN, Los Angeles Chargers Owners Dean Spanos has been accused of "misogynistic" behavior, "delf-dealing" and repeated "breaches of fiduciary duty by Dea Spanos Berberian, who is seeking sole...

popculture.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Ex-NFL Star Darren Sharper Reaches Settlement In Rape Case

Former NFL player Darren Sharper, who is currently serving a 20-year-prison sentence in charges resulting from a multiple-state rape case, has reached a settlement with the three women who came forward and said they were drugged and raped by the former Super Bowl Champion in 2014. The women brought these...
The Spun

Former NFL Player Reportedly Arrested Following Airport Fight

A former NFL player was reportedly arrested following an alleged fight at an airport. Brendan Langley, a former Denver Broncos wide receiver who's since played in the CFL, was reportedly arrested at Newark Liberty International Airport. According to a report from TMZ, Langley allegedly got into a fight with a...
NEWARK, NJ
thecomeback.com

More disturbing details about Deshaun Watson emerge

Regardless of the fact that Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges over the allegations made by over 20 women, the reports and revelations just keep getting worse for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. A day after a 24th woman sued Watson over allegations of sexual assault and harassment during massages,...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Houston Spa Owner Reveals Why Deshaun Watson Paid Her $5,000

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has 23 pending civil cases of alleged sexual assault and misconduct — each of which stem from alleged actions that took place during massage sessions. At least three of Watson's accusers worked at the same location under Houston spa owner Dionne Louis. Cash App...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Sports
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Local
California Sports
Los Angeles County, CA
Football
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Casinos Get Some Very Bad News

Las Vegas has bounced back from the pandemic unbelievably well. The city has seen visitors come back in record numbers even with most of the world still not being able to travel easily to the United States. After literally having to close due to the covid pandemic, the city's casinos,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
architecturaldigest.com

NFL Star Von Miller Lists Massive Ranch-Style Colorado Home for $4.125 Million

Whether you stay with the same team your whole career or bounce around, life as a professional athlete is replete with cross-country travel. After ten seasons with the Denver Broncos, then a mid-season trade to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, football star Von Miller is bouncing to the East Coast to play for the Buffalo Bills. As such, the linebacker has listed his sprawling Foxfield, Colorado, home for $4.125 million.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dean Spanos
Person
Adam Schefter
Person
Alex Spanos
Larry Brown Sports

Video shows Ex-Broncos WR in fistfight with airport worker

Former Denver Broncos wide receiver Brendan Langley was arrested on Thursday following a physical altercation with an airport worker, and the fight was captured on video. Langley, a third-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, was involved in an argument that turned violent with a United Airlines employee at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey. Both men threw swings at one another, though the footage did not show who started the altercation.
DENVER, NY
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Deshaun Watson Suspension Prediction

Deshaun Watson now faces 24 civil lawsuits for alleged sexual assault and misconduct committed during massage sessions. The NFL continues to investigate the Cleveland Browns quarterback to determine whether to punish him for violating the league's personal conduct policy. On The Pat McAfee Show, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said the...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#American Football#Espn
ClutchPoints

Cowboys making shocking decision with tailback Tony Pollard

The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly toying with the idea of using running back Tony Pollard at wide receiver this season. He has been getting some reps at wideout during OTAs. Pollard apparently is totally fine if he has to make the change: Cowboys RB Tony Pollard exploring receiver role at OTAs: "I’m open to anything […] The post Cowboys making shocking decision with tailback Tony Pollard appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
TMZ.com

Deshaun Watson Facing 24th Lawsuit, Graphic Allegations

A 24th female masseuse has just filed a lawsuit against Deshaun Watson ... alleging the NFL star was sexually inappropriate with her during a massage session -- and the new allegations are graphic. In the suit, filed in Harris County, Texas on Monday, Katy Williams claims Watson got in contact...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Popculture

NFL Team Ready to Give Sean Payton $100 Million Contract After Leaving Saints

One NFL team was ready to pay Sean Payton a lot of money to be their head coach. According to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, the Miami Dolphins were ready to offer the former New Orleans Saints coach a five-year contract worth $100 million to coach the team. And as mentioned by CBS Sports, the contract would have made it the second known $100 million coaching deal as Jon Gruden signed a 10-year, $100 million contract with the Oakland Raiders (now Las Vegas Raiders) in 2018.
TAMPA, FL
CBS DFW

Former Dallas Cowboys RB Marion Barber found unresponsive, police say

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A source from within the Cowboys organization told CBS 11 News that former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III was found unresponsive at his home in Frisco. Barber was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft out of Minnesota. He played for the Cowboys for six seasons from 2005 through 2010, making the Pro Bowl in his third season in the league. He was a popular player among Cowboys fans, rushing for 975 yards in 2007, using a physical running style to score 24 touchdowns during a two year period. He spent his first six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before joining the Chicago Bears for the 2011 season.The older brother of Houston Texans safety Dominique Barber and the son of former New York Jets running back Marion Barber, Jr., he retired from the NFL at the age of 28 in 2012. Barber retired with 4,780 yards rushing and 53 touchdowns in his career.This is a breaking news story, please click back for updates. 
FRISCO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law
The Spun

Chiefs Have Reportedly Signed Free Agent Running Back

The Kansas City Chiefs have added some depth to their running back room heading into next season. Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Chiefs are bringing back Jerick McKinnon on a one-year deal. McKinnon spent the 2021 season with the Chiefs and was mostly used as a reserved back. He finished...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Henry Ruggs' Lawyers Make Request: NFL World Reacts

After reportedly crashing into another car at 156 MPH while driving under the influence, resulting in the death of a young woman, lawyers representing former Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs III are trying to exclude an intoxicated blood sample. Per the Associated Press, Ruggs' lawyers argue that police "lacked basis" for...
NFL
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Trade Rumors Swirling: NFL World Reacts

Baker Mayfield remains on the Cleveland Browns roster, but trade rumors continue to swirl. According to cleveland.com, there's one team still showing interest in trading for the former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick. The Carolina Panthers are still showing interest in Mayfield as we head deeper into the summer.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patriots Suspension News

A member of the New England Patriots defense is going to miss the first few games of the 2022 season. According to NFL insider Field Yates, Patriots defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale has been suspended by the NFL for the first two games of the 2022 season. It's unclear what NFL...
FOXBOROUGH, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy