Normani Adds Eye-Catching Element to Chocolate Mini Dress With Metallic Lace-Up Heels For Dinner

By Ashley Rushford
 4 days ago
Normani brought her sensational style sense to ELLE and Dolce and Gabbana’s Women in Music event in Hollywood, Calif. on Thursday night. The “Wild Side” singer joined Doja Cat , Heidi Klum , Tyga, Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross at the intimate dinner.

The 26-year-old R&B songstress looked absolutely stunning in a chocolate brown mini dress. The skintight number had thin spaghetti straps, a plunging neckline and ruched detailing throughout. She added a touch of glitz to her look with a pair of dangling gold earrings. Normani styled her hair in a top knot bun and let two strands frame her face. A soft smokey eye with a neutral matte lip was her makeup of her choice.

While her dress commanded attention, so did her heels. The “Motivation” hitmaker rounded out her look with metallic lace-up heels. The strappy style included a long accent on the instep, wrapped tightly around her ankle and was set on a thin stiletto heel. Often defined by long straps that wrap around the ankle and up the leg for security, strappy sandals are a popular choice with shorter dresses and other silhouettes that showcase legs. A staple shoe of the warmer months, strappy sandals can be any heel height for versatile wear.

Normani is known for having a bold fashion sense . The entertainer always wears the perfect palette of colors. She is also a fan of sparkling sheer gowns, which she manages to pull off effortlessly and elegantly. Coordinating sets are also a go-to for the musician. Her shoe game is just as trendy, ranging from thigh-high boots to reptilian silhouettes and sharp pumps.

Click through the gallery to see Normani’s best red carpet looks .

