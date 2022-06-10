UC Davis ends commencement ceremony early due to heat
DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — UC Davis said it canceled graduation ceremonies early Friday due to high temperatures.
UC Davis said the UC Davis Fire Department, Fire Prevention Services, and Environmental Health and Safety "urged" the school to take action for health and public safety concerns.
According to a statement released by the university, students who did not get to walk across the stage are invited to return on Sunday with their families for a separate ceremony.
