Davis, CA

UC Davis ends commencement ceremony early due to heat

By Jacque Porter
 4 days ago

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — UC Davis said it canceled graduation ceremonies early Friday due to high temperatures.

UC Davis said the UC Davis Fire Department, Fire Prevention Services, and Environmental Health and Safety “urged” the school to take action for health and public safety concerns.

What has to happen in order for the UC Davis mascot to change?

According to a statement released by the university, students who did not get to walk across the stage are invited to return on Sunday with their families for a separate ceremony.

KRON4 News

San Jose classroom becomes too hot to handle

(BCN) — Outdated systems and equipment have impacted learning for some San Jose students. In some classrooms at Renaissance Academy at Fischer Middle School, temperatures have reached 88 degrees due to faulty air conditioning. In response, teacher Luvia Solis has to take her class outside, along with their desks and chairs. “I told my principal […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

‘Fast-moving’ fire reported in SF’s McLaren Park

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Fire Department battled a one-alarm fire in McLaren Park on Tuesday afternoon. SFFD described the fire as “fast-moving,” but said no structures are threatened, nobody was injured and no evacuations are necessary. At 6:11 p.m., SFFD said the fire was contained after growing to four acres. The fire […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Program offering $2,500 grants to Marin County microbusinesses

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (BCN) — The Marin Small Business Development Center is disbursing $262,500 in relief funds to 105 Marin County microbusinesses that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The grant program, which is designed to provide relief to the community’s hardest-to-reach microbusinesses and entrepreneurs, is being offered by the Marin SBDC in partnership […]
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

SF Fire Dept. conducting Ocean Beach cliff rescue

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – People are being asked by the fire department to avoid the area of the former Cliff House on the north end of Ocean Beach, where firefighters are conducting a rescue, according to a tweet 7:41 a.m. Monday. KRON On is streaming news live now The SFFD tweeted that a person fell […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Large herd of goats working to prevent wildfires in Oakland Hills

(BCN) — Goat season is well underway in Oakland, with a herd of 450 helping to reduce fire risks by chomping away on dry vegetation that’s sprouted along hillside properties over the past several months. Since about 1994, the goats have been an increasingly integral part of the Oakland Fire Department’s fire hazard mitigation strategy […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Caltrans to bring real-time adaptive metering to I-880

(BCN) — Metering lights for on-ramps to Interstate Highway 880 will be adjusted to relieve traffic in real time between 5 a.m. and 8 p.m. every day starting Wednesday, according to Caltrans. The change to an adaptive ramp metering system will adjust the rate to reduce congestion as it happens. Caltrans is working on the […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Suspicious device was at SJ councilmember’s home

SAN JOSE (KRON) – San Jose Councilwoman Dev Davis’ office confirmed to KRON4 that a suspicious device was found in her backyard this morning. Davis represents the Willow Glen neighborhood, among others, at city hall. The device was rendered safe, Sgt. Christian Camarillo stated, but the investigation is ongoing. “We are still trying to determine […]
SAN JOSE, CA
