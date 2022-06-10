Pat Perez latest PGA Tour player heading to Saudi-backed LIV Golf

After Phil Mickelson apologized earlier this year for his remarks about the PGA Tour and the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series, fellow tour pro Pat Perez unloaded on him, calling the apology “horseshit.” It appears that Perez will now be joining Lefty in the controversial new league.

Sources confirmed to The Post on Friday that Perez, a 46-year-old three-time winner, is the latest player to ditch the PGA Tour for LIV Golf.

The move comes just days after Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed also bolted for the rival faction, with both set to tee off in the circuit’s next event in Portland later this month. It also comes just one day after the PGA Tour suspended the 17 players competing in the league’s inaugural event this week in London, including Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson.

Perez, whose last victory came at the 2017 CIMB Classic, will get around $10 million for signing with LIV Golf, according to sources. It is also believed that Perez will resign his PGA Tour membership.

Pat Perez will get around $10 million for joining the LIV Golf Series. AP

A top 20 player in the world in 2017, Perez has battled injuries in recent years and has just four top 10s since 2020. Back in March, Perez told the Subpar podcast that he didn’t buy Mickelson’s apology for his now infamous remarks and thought he was interested in LIV Golf for “one reason.”

“If anybody thinks he wasn’t in it for his own pocket, and his pocket only, is f—ing high. They are f—ing crazy,” Perez said at the time. “He was in it for himself.”

Now Mickelson will have company, with Perez making his debut later this month in Portand.