TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The persistent cloud cover today has kept our temperatures cooler than if it were sunny... Be thankful! There is a slight chance for an isolated rain shower or thunderstorm later this evening especially in North-Central Kansas, however most areas will stay dry. The risk for severe weather is very low although storms may still produce some hail and gusty winds. Temperatures tonight only get down to the upper 70s and we only warm up from their on Monday. Breezy south winds at 15 to 25 mph will lift our temperatures into the low 100s Monday with heat index values potentially as high as 110º. Our next chance for rain arrives Tuesday night.

KANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO